Check out our football expert’s Leicester vs West Ham predictions and betting tips, prior to Tuesday’s 20:15 Premier League clash (03/12/2024).

Ruud van Nistelrooy takes charge of Leicester for the first time on Tuesday and looks to have a fine chance of making a winning start against West Ham.

Leicester vs West Ham Betting Tips

Leicester to win @ 17/10 with bet365 - Add to Betslip

Jordan Ayew anytime goalscorer @ 15/4 with bet365 - Add to Betslip

Leicester to score a penalty @ 7/1 with bet365 - Add to Betslip

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Claim your bet365 welcome offer

Check out our guide to the UK’s best welcome offers to claim free football bets

Learn about the UK’s best bookmakers with our guide to the best betting sites around

Winning start for Ruud

There was probably a lot to concern Van Nistelrooy as he watched his new Foxes side from the stands during Saturday's 4-1 defeat at Brentford.

However, it was intriguing that interim boss Ben Dawson employed a back three, almost inevitably at the behest of the new boss, to try to tighten up the division's second-worst defence.

The Hammers aren't far behind with their 24 conceded only three fewer than Leicester and were again poor at the back when going down 5-2 to Arsenal in Saturday's late game.

Last Monday's 2-0 win at Newcastle bought Julen Lopetegui time, but with fans leaving before half-time against the Gunners, the board could again be considering his future ahead of this game at the King Power Stadium.

Lopetegui's team again looked out-of-sorts at the weekend and this is potentially the worst time to be playing a City side rejuvenated by having a new man in the dugout.

Van Nistelrooy has promised more exciting football than his predecessor, Steve Cooper, and could begin his reign with a bang.

Leicester vs West Ham Tip 1: Leicester to win @ 17/10 with bet365

Keep an Ayew on Jordan

Among the few players to have shown up well for the Foxes has been forward Jordan Ayew, who signed from Crystal Palace in the summer and has worked his way into the starting XI.

The Ghanaian has scored in two of his team's last four matches, including their most recent home outing, the 2-1 defeat to Chelsea, which signalled the end of Cooper's tenure.

Ayew, whose brother Andre previously played for the Hammers, has scored five goals and produced two assists in 16 career appearances against Tuesday's opponents.

Facing a defence lacking confidence, the 33-year-old's willingness to drive with the ball at his feet makes him a candidate to get on the scoresheet.

Leicester vs West Ham Tip 2: Jordan Ayew anytime goalscorer @ 15/4 with bet365

Penalty possibility for the Foxes

Arsenal's third and fifth goals at the London Stadium on Saturday came from the penalty spot and Leicester could be awarded similar opportunities.

Leicester have twice converted from 12 yards this season, with Jamie Vardy and Ayew both on target.

The Hammers' meek defending against the Gunners invited pressure and Ayew isn't the only Leicester player who likes to run with the ball, with their goalscorer at Brentford, Facundo Buonanotte, and fellow youngster Stephy Mavididi also capable dribblers.

Those talents could force the visitors into rash challenges, and Leicester to score a penalty is an appealing price.

Leicester vs West Ham Tip 3: Leicester to score a penalty @ 7/1 with bet365