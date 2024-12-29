Get three Leicester vs Man City predictions and betting tips from our football expert, ahead of Sunday's 14:30 Premier League clash (29/12/2024).

Manchester City's misery continued with a 1-1 home draw with Everton on Boxing Day and it is now one win from their last 13 matches in all competitions for the beleaguered champions.

Things haven't gone much better for Leicester, who have slipped back into the relegation zone following three straight defeats, so a nervy contest looks likely at the King Power Stadium.

Leicester vs Manchester City Betting Tips

Manchester City to win & both teams score @ 6/4 with bet365 - Add to Betslip

Manchester City to win 2-1 @ 9/1 with bet365 - Add to Betslip

Bernardo Silva anytime goalscorer @ 10/3 with bet365 - Add to Betslip

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Check out the bet365 sign up offer to claim free bets

Already have a bet365 account? Claim hundreds in free bets with our guide to the best UK welcome offers

Read all about the best betting sites with our expert’s guide

City to overcome tame Foxes

There was little Christmas cheer for either of these sides on Boxing Day with Leicester overrun in a 3-1 loss at Liverpool on Boxing Day, while hours earlier Manchester City were being held to a 1-1 draw by Everton at the Etihad Stadium.

The Foxes are on a four-match winless streak which has seen them lose their last three and they have picked up just one win from their last 11 outings in all competitions.

Seven defeats from their last 10 league matches is relegation form and Leicester have slipped back into the bottom three on the back of their miserable run.

Man City have been just as poor as Sunday's hosts, but they showed some decent attacking threat in the draw with Everton and they have a good recent record against the Foxes.

It's hard to be too bullish about Pep Guardiola's side right now, but they still possess plenty of quality in attack and they can win a match in which both teams score.

Leicester have conceded 12 goals across their last four league matches and it is hard to see them holding the ailing champions at bay.

Leicester vs Manchester City Tip 1: Manchester City to win & both teams score @ 6/4 with bet365

Champions to extend impressive sequence

The Citizens have won eight of their last nine league meetings with the Foxes and they can extend that run with a nervy win at the King Power Stadium on Sunday.

However, they haven't scored more than two goals in any of their last 11 visits to the venue, so a modest margin of victory looks the best bet with a 2-1 outcome looking the best value.

Only twice have they managed two goals at the Leicester base and with confidence in the city camp so low, backing a narrow away victory looks the best way to go.

The Foxes have scored in nine of their ten home matches in all competitions this season, while Guardiola's side have managed just one clean sheet in their last 13 outings, so it would be no surprise to see the home side get on the scoresheet.

Leicester vs Manchester City Tip 2: Manchester City to win 2-1 @ 9/1 with bet365

Silva showing the golden touch

Bernardo Silva opened the scoring for Man City in the 1-1 draw with Everton and should have had a second when blazing wide with the goal at his mercy on Thursday.

It's just three goals for the Portuguese playmaker this season, but he gets into the kind of positions from which Liverpool's players flourished in their Boxing Day win over Leicester, so he could get on the scoresheet again at the King Power Stadium.

Liverpool's come-from-behind win featured goals when the Reds found pockets of space out wide and in front of the penalty area, all zones in which Silva operates and thrives.

Back him to make his mark again this Sunday.

Leicester vs Manchester City Tip 3: Bernardo Silva anytime goalscorer @ 10/3 with bet365