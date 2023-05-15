Leicester vs Liverpool Predictions and Betting Tips as a high scoring clash is tipped

Our Leicester vs Liverpool predictions tell you which Reds player is a habitual scorer against the Foxes and the best bets for a high scoring affair

Former Premier League champions Leicester City continue their fight to avoid the drop, when they host Liverpool on Monday night.

Leicester vs Liverpool City Betting Tips

Reds can win the day

Liverpool have certainly hit their stride in recent weeks, but some Reds supporters will be wondering if their strong form has come slightly too late for a top-four finish.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are unbeaten in eight and are on a six-game winning streak as they head to the King Power Stadium.

With just one win in their last 13 Premier League outings, Leicester find themselves in a very different place as they prepare to host Liverpool. Pre a trip to Newcastle that is then followed by their last home game against West Ham.

The Foxes have scored in their last five games and should be able to get on the scoresheet at some stage on Monday night.

However, Liverpool have the momentum and the quality to come away from the East Midlands with the victory.

No shortage of goals

Both teams have been amongst the goals of late, meaning a high-scoring affair should be on the cards at the King Power.

On their latest six-game winning run Liverpool have scored 17 goals in that spell, while Leicester have scored eight in their last four outings.

Both defences are susceptible to mistakes, meaning there should be no shortage of goals in this Monday night showdown.

Jota can continue scoring for against the Foxes

Diogo Jota has made a habit of scoring against Leicester and looks to be good value to get on the scoresheet against the Foxes on their own patch.

Jota has scored four goals in his last four games against Leicester, despite not starting all of those matches.

A starting role for the former Wolves star will be in question once again at the King Power but even if he is on the bench, the Portuguese forward has made a habit of striking late in games.

With his previous record against Leicester, Jota to find the back of the net on Monday is certainly worthy of consideration.

