Leicester vs Ipswich Predictions and Betting Tips: Trio of Foxes tips in Championship Clash

Our football betting expert offers his Leicester vs Ipswich betting tips and predictions ahead of their huge Championship clash this Monday.

Leicester are setting an unbelievable pace at the top of the Championship, and if it wasn’t for the incredible form of the Foxes, Monday’s opponents Ipswich would be sitting on top of second-tier table.

It’s two top-level sides clashing at the King Power on Monday and it could serve up an entertaining contest.

Leicester vs Ipswich Betting Tips

Leicester can cement their advantage

It was said that Leicester were too good to go down during their relegation campaign last season and, while that proved to be unfounded, the Foxes certainly appear too strong for the Championship.

Enzo Maresca’s men have won seven of their last nine Championship matches, the Foxes have collected 65 points form 27 second-tier games and that have a staggering plus 34 goal difference.

Of course, there has been one or two minor bumps on the road for Leicester, and one of those came at Portman Road, where Maresca’s men had to settle for a point, but the 2015-16 Premier League champions look a class above their Championship rivals.

The Foxes were beaten 3-1 at Coventry last time out, but they were leading that contest until Fatawu Issahaku was shown a straight red card and it would be unwise to put too much importance on that loss.

Ipswich are an excellent team and they are worthy challengers to Leicester in the second-tier title race.

However, the Suffolk side have won only one of their last six Championship matches and they have managed to score only three times in their last five league games.

That lack of firepower is a concern at the King Power and Leicester look a good bet to cut off their title rivals.

Foxes have the firepower to hurt title rivals

Leicester’s last ten matches have averaged 3.8 goals per game and the Foxes alone have bagged 14 goals in their last four King Power contests.

Kieran Dewsbury-Hall and Stephy Mavididi have scored 18 goals between them from midfield this season, while young forward Tom Cannon has burst into goalscoring form.

It’s hard to see an Ipswich side that has managed only two clean sheets in their last eight away games keeping the Foxes at bay and backing over 2.5 goals looks a play.

Tractor Boys could plough into opposition

Ipswich have been shown 18 cards in their last six matches, and even for a team at the top of the Championship table, they are a combative side.

Midfielder Sam Morsy is the epitome of Ipswich’s approach and he has been cautioned ten times in 24 Championship appearances this season.

Leicester are likely to have plenty of the ball on Monday night, which could lead to a fair few Ipswich tackles and Kieran McKenna’s men can be backed -1 on the card handicap.

