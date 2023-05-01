Leicester vs Everton Betting Predictions: Tips and odds for Premier League relegation battle

Goal brings you the latest Leicester City vs Everton betting predictions, tips and odds ahead of Monday's 20:00 Premier League Kick off on Sky Sports

This season's Premier League relegation dogfight has not disappointed and on Monday night two of the bottom three will clash in a huge six-pointer at the King Power Stadium.

Leicester have 29 points, while Everton are just behind them on 28 points. The pair will lock horns in the Midlands in a match which will have major repercussions for this season's battle at the bottom.

Leicester vs Everton Betting Predictions:

Leicester to win @ 1/1 with bet365

James Maddison to score at any time @ 12/5 with bet365

Amadou Onana to be booked @ 2/1 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Learn more about the bet365 Bonus Code

Already got a bet365 account? Check out more free bets here

Find out more about the UK's best betting sites

Foxes can lay down crucial marker at the King Power Stadium

Leicester legend Jamie Vardy netted in the 80th minute to secure a 1-1 draw in the team's visit to Leeds on Tuesday night, meaning manager Dean Smith has secured four points from his first three games in charge of the club.

Smith has so far overseen just the one home game for Leicester and they made it count, recording a 2-1 win over Wolves.

Prior to that result, Leicester had won only three league games at home all season but the mood in the Foxes camp has lifted following Smith's arrival. With home support behind them, they can dig deep and secure a huge win.

Sean Dyche appeared to make an instant impact as Everton boss back in February, guiding the club to a win over Arsenal, but there has been little to cheer about since then as they were crushed 4-1 by Newcastle last time out.

Dyche remains optimistic the club can stay in the Premier League but one win in their last 10 games says otherwise.

Everton have failed to win 15 of their 16 league games on the road this season and could be in for a decisive defeat in the Midlands.

Leicester vs Everton Bet 1: Leicester to win @ 1/1 with bet365

Maddison can step up when it matters for Leicester

A slight blow heading into this contest for Leicester is that they will likely be without the services of Kelechi Iheanacho, who was starting to find form in front of goal.

In his absence, Vardy or Patson Daka is likely to lead the line but it could also mean the team leans on attacking midfielder James Maddison a little more for a moment of brilliance.

Maddison returned to the Leicester starting lineup in the draw with Leeds last time out and has been one of very few positives in an underwhelming campaign for the Foxes.

Despite his club's precarious position, Maddison has still been able to contribute seven assists and nine goals in this season's Premier League.

Often on free-kick duty as well, he looks a great bet at 12/5 to find the back of the net.

Leicester vs Everton Bet 2: James Maddison to score at any time @ 12/5 with bet365

Onana could go into the book again for the Toffees

With so much riding on it, this is sure to be a feisty affair and punters should not be surprised if the cards are dished out.

Everton's midfield was overrun in defeat to Newcastle last time out and Amadou Onana consequently picked up a yellow card.

That was his eighth yellow this season in the Premier League and he has also committed 43 fouls in the top flight.

With that in mind and with tensions high, he could be a decent selection at 2/1 to be booked in this six-pointer with Leicester City.

Leicester vs Everton Bet 3: Amadou Onana to be booked @ 2/1 with bet365