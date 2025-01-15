Check out our football expert's Leicester vs Crystal Palace predictions and betting tips prior to Wednesday's 19:30 Premier League clash (15/1/2025).

Leicester will be looking to snap a run of five Premier League defeats in a row when they host Crystal Palace, who have been in much better form recently following a disappointing start to the campaign.

This could be a crucial clash in deciding who succumbs to the drop come the end of the season.

Leicester vs Crystal Palace Betting Tips

Crystal Palace to Win @ 10/11 with bet365 - Add to Betslip

Eberechi Eze to score at any time @ 9/4 with bet365 - Add to Betslip

Boubakary Soumare to be shown a card @ 15/8 with bet365 - Add to Betslip

Eagles taking flight

Crystal Palace have been much improved since the middle of October, as barring back-to-back defeats against Arsenal in the league and EFL Cup, they have lost just one of their last 13 outings.

In that time they have beaten Tottenham, Aston Villa and Brighton and drawn with Manchester City, Chelsea and Newcastle.

That is far superior to any of the form that Leicester have shown this season and the Foxes look set for a long battle against relegation despite replacing Steve Cooper with new boss Ruud van Nistelrooy.

The Dutchman has failed to bring about an upturn in their fortunes and the former Premier League champions have now lost eight of their last 10 league games.

They did pick up a morale-boosting 6-2 win over QPR in the FA Cup last weekend, but their inability to prevent goals has been a major issue.

City have the second-worst defensive record in the division, allowing 44 goals in 20 games, and they have conceded at least twice in ten of their last 11 matches in all competitions.

Palace have already beaten Ipswich and Southampton this season and should be able to make it three wins against promoted clubs here.

Leicester vs Crystal Palace Tip 1: Crystal Palace to Win @ 10/11 with bet365

Eze finding his goalscoring touch

Eberechi Eze has underperformed his expected goals figures this season, netting twice from 4.5 expected goals in the Premier League.

The England international has scored twice in his last three games in all competitions, however, and will fancy his chances against James Justin, who has struggled defensively this term.

Leicester vs Crystal Palace Tip 2: Eberechi Eze to score at any time @ 9/4 with bet365

Soumare may fall afoul of referee

Boubakary Soumare is the most booked player in the Premier League this season and he could pick up another caution in this game.

The 25-year-old has been shown eight yellow cards already in the league this season and faces a long evening against a tidy Palace midfield.

Leicester vs Crystal Palace Tip 3: Boubakary Soumare to be shown a card @ 15/8 with bet365