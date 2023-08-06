Our expert offers his best Leicester vs Coventry predictions and betting tips, with the away side tipped to nick a result at the King Power.

Life back in the Championship for Leicester starts with a local derby showdown against Coventry and our football betting expert serves up his three best betting tips and predictions ahead of the clash at the King Power.

Leicester vs Coventry Betting Tips

Odds courtesy of bet365, correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

Coventry or draw double chance @ 13/10 with bet365

Ellis Simms to score anytime @ 15/4 with bet365

Over 4.5 cards @ 11/10 with bet365

Leicester face a baptism of fire on their return to the Championship with a first showdown with neighbours and rivals Coventry in over 11 years.

The Foxes are under new management since dropping out of the top flight with Enzo Maresca arriving from Pep Guardiola’s coaching staff at Manchester City.

Maresca is under orders to regain Leicester’s Premier League status at the first time of asking while Coventry will just be hoping they can have anything like the season they enjoyed in 2022/23 which culminated in play-off heartache at Wembley against Luton.

Coventry more than capable of gaining King Power return

Leicester are favourites to make a swift return to the Premier League but they look to be worth opposing on the opening weekend of the new season.

Enzo Maresca has seen class acts James Maddison, Harvey Barnes and Youri Tielemans leave the King Power over the summer, but he is left with - and has added to - a squad packed with more than enough quality to win the title.

They do, however, look undercooked after just a couple of run-outs over the summer, which is probably insufficient when trying to get to grips with a new coach and new system.

Coventry, of course, will approach the new campaign with optimism. They did remarkably well to even get to the play-off final last term so should have got over their Wembley loss by now.

Top scorer Viktor Gyokeres has departed but did not spark the exodus nervous fans - and Cov boss Mark Robins himself - may have feared.

Indeed, Gustavo Hamer is still a Sky Blue for now and Robins has signed astutely with Ellis Simms having already proved himself as a goal-getter at this level on loan at Sunderland.

Coventry will be nobody’s idea of a pushover and while Leicester will undoubtedly grow stronger, this weekend they are worth taking on.

Leicester vs Coventry Bet 1: Coventry or draw double chance @ 13/10 with bet365

Simms a threat to fragile Foxes

Leicester were calamitous at the back last season, shipping 68 goals as they were relegated.

They needed better central defenders than they had and England international Conor Coady should prove to be a superb signing by Maresca. However, Coady is out against Coventry, who will be warmed by that fact.

More delighted than anyone will be Ellis Simms, who looks a fair bet to get on the scoresheet given his pace and power against an edgy home rearguard.

We know Simms can score goals at this level because he did it during a loan spell at Sunderland at the start of last season, scoring seven in 17 appearances which prompted parent club Everton to recall him in January.

He has made a superb start for Coventry with pre-season braces against Forest Green and MK Dons and can continue his good form on Sunday.

Leicester vs Coventry Bet 2: Ellis Simms to score anytime @ 15/4 with bet365

Get set for a cards feast

A derby dust-up should be fiery and competitive so take a chance on over 4.5 cards being shown by referee Darren Bond.

Bond refereed Leicester in two Premier League games last season, showing 13 cards. And he refereed Coventry twice, showing five cards in each.

Leicester vs Coventry Bet 3: Over 4.5 cards @ 11/10 with bet365