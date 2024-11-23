Get three Leicester vs Chelsea predictions and betting tips from our football expert, before Saturday’s 12:30 Premier League clash (23/11/2024).

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca returns to his former employers, Leicester, hoping to continue his excellent start as Blues boss by solidifying their place in the Premier League’s top four.

The Foxes, meanwhile, will be bidding to end a three-game winless run and edge further away from relegation trouble by pulling off a shock win over the star-studded Londoners.

Leicester vs Chelsea Betting Tips

Chelsea to win & both teams to score @ 7/4 with bet365 - Add to Betslip

Wilfred Ndidi to be shown a card @ 11/4 with bet365 - Add to Betslip

Noni Madueke to score or assist @ 11/10 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Claim your bet365 welcome offer

Check out our guide to the UK’s best welcome offers to claim free football bets

Learn about the UK’s best bookmakers with our guide to the best betting sites around

Blues set for another high-scoring success

Chelsea created a strong impression during the early days of Maresca’s tenure, with only two defeats in 11 Premier League outings against the top two sides, Manchester City and Liverpool.

A 1-1 draw at home to Arsenal prior to the international break was further evidence of how far Chelsea have come in a short period of time and they should have too much attacking quality for Leicester, who have taken only one point from their last three matches.

The Foxes endured a 3-0 defeat at Manchester United in their last top-flight fixture and this looks a daunting task against Chelsea, who have already recorded away league wins at Wolves, Bournemouth and West Ham.

That said, Leicester do pack a potent punch in the final third and are set to welcome back captain Jamie Vardy, who should bolster their attacking output.

The Foxes have seen both teams score in nine of their 11 league matches, which includes home games with Tottenham and Aston Villa plus away at Arsenal, and they should be confident of breaching Chelsea.

The Blues still have some teething problems defensively and they have seen both teams score in six straight league outings, so they may have to settle for a high-scoring success.

Leicester vs Chelsea Tip 1: Chelsea to win & both teams to score @ 7/4 with bet365

Ndidi could fall victim to the referee

No Leicester player has committed more fouls this season than Ndidi’s tally of 18 in 11 league games, and with Facundo Buonanotte suspended, he looks like the Foxes’ most likely to be cautioned.

Stopping Chelsea’s control in midfield will be key and a lot of that responsibility will fall on holding midfielder Ndidi, who has already picked up three league bookings this season.

Leicester vs Chelsea Tip 2: Wilfred Ndidi to be shown a card @ 11/4 with bet365

Madueke set for a starring role

While Cole Palmer may be the man to make Chelsea tick, Madueke causes constant problems out wide and the 22-year-old could be set for a starring role at the King Power Stadium.

Madueke may have only four league goals this season, but his tally of 31 shots is a number bettered only by Palmer in the Blues jersey, and when in sight of goal, he rarely shies away from getting an effort on target.

His pace and power is a real weapon for Chelsea and he may be able to add another goal contribution against what is a leaky Leicester defence.

Leicester vs Chelsea Tip 3: Noni Madueke to score or assist @ 11/10 with bet365