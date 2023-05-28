Leicester City vs West Ham Predictions and Betting Tips: Hammers tip to win key Premier League relegation bout

Our betting expert offers up his Leicester vs West Ham betting tips and predictions, with away side tipped to come out on top at the King Power today.

Leicester need a win to have any chance of staying in the Premier League but may not have everything their own way against West Ham, who have won four of their last five league and cup matches.

Leicester vs West Ham Betting Tips

Leicester could be in for a rough ride

Leicester need to beat West Ham and hope Bournemouth do them a favour to have any chance of playing in the Premier League next season, but they could be up against it when they face the Europa Conference League finalists.

The Foxes have shown little in their last two games when failing to score against Liverpool and Newcastle and they have won just two of their last 12 league games at the King Power Stadium.

The Hammers, meanwhile, beat relegation battlers Leeds 3-1 last week and while they have won two of their last 16 Premier League away games, they should still fancy their chances of getting something from their trip to the East Midlands.

Gaps could be created in the Foxes defence

Leicester manager Dean Smith will be hoping key central defender Jonny Evans will be fit for the big clash after he limped out of Monday’s goalless draw at Newcastle and his backline could be busy.

They have not kept a clean sheet in their last 12 home games and with the emphasis on them to push forward, there could be space for the Hammers to exploit.

The Foxes have conceded at least twice in eight of their home matches this season and while they have scored in six of their last nine on their own patch, it is worth chancing that the Hammers can come out on top with a 2-1 scoreline.

Maddison could be at the centre of the action

Smith took a risk by not starting his most creative player James Maddison at St James’ Park on Monday and, after he was introduced as a substitute at half-time, it would be a huge surprise if he didn’t start such a key game.

The England midfielder should be at the heart of everything the Foxes create, but there is a decent chance that he will become frustrated.

He has picked up 10 yellow cards in league and cup games for the Midlands outfit this season and, if things turn against Leicester and their situation becomes even more perilous, it is worth chancing that a late tackle could earn him another.

