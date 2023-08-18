Leeds vs West Brom Predictions and Betting Tips: 4/1 Goalscorer in Championship Clash

Our football betting expert offers up his three best Leeds v West Brom predictions and betting tips ahead of their Championship encounter on Friday.

Friday night will play host to Leeds vs West Brom and this Championship game has been given the TV slot on Sky. Newly relegated Leeds did not get off to the start they wanted, drawing and losing their first two matches, and needed a bounceback.

Leeds vs West Brom Betting Tips

Double Chance - West Brom or Draw @ 4/5 with bet365

Over 2.5 goals @1/1 with bet365

Matt Phillips to score at any time @ 4/1 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Leeds may be kept waiting for their first victory

Leeds appear to be suffering from an extended hangover after their relegation from the Premier League, and their slow start to the season could continue against West Brom at Elland Road.

The Championship season is in its infancy but the pressure is mounting on Leeds, who have taken one point from their first two games.

Daniel Farke's side needed an injury-time equaliser from Crysencio Summerville to secure a 2-2 draw at home to Cardiff in their opening match, but the late drama went against them at Birmingham last weekend when Lukas Jutkiewicz scored a 91st-minute winner for the Blues from the penalty spot.

Leeds looked a long way short of promotion material at St Andrew's and their season could hinge on the outcome of some last ditch transfer dealings.

There are likely to be plenty of ins and outs at Elland Road over the next two weeks but in the meantime, Farke's side may lose more ground to their promotion rivals.

West Brom finished three points adrift of the play-off places last term and have had a mixed start to the campaign, losing 2-1 at Blackburn before beating Swansea 3-2 at The Hawthorns.

They have kept a largely settled squad but head coach Carlos Corberan has warned of a lack of depth and is keen to make a few additions, especially in attacking areas.

However, his team are competitive at this level and they can take at least a point from their trip to West Yorkshire.

Leeds vs West Brom Tip 1: Double Chance - West Brom or Draw @ 4/5 with bet365

Suspect defences could be exposed at Elland Road

Leeds have gone 18 matches without keeping a clean sheet and their shaky defence is likely to contribute to a high-scoring outcome against West Brom.

Improvements at the back should have been a high priority for Leeds, who had the worst defensive record in the Premier League last season with 78 goals conceded in 38 games.

Central defender Joe Rodon has been signed on a season-long loan from Tottenham but more additions at the back may be needed if the Whites are to keep enough clean sheets to forge a promotion challenge.

Attack may be Leeds's best form of defence in the short term and they will fancy their chances of scoring against West Brom, who have been weakened by the summer sale of defender Dara O'Shea to Burnley.

Neither team has kept a shutout this season and there is every chance of the goals flowing on Friday night.

Leeds vs West Brom Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals @ Evs withbet365

Versatile Phillips can lead the line with distinction

West Brom are depleted in the final third of the pitch with Brandon Thomas-Asante joining Daryl Dike in the treatment room, but they can rely on powerful winger Matt Phillips to do a decent job at the sharp end of their attack.

Phillips prefers to play on the flanks but he can be utilised anywhere across the front line and was deployed through the middle for last Saturday's 3-2 success at home to Swansea.

The 32-year-old opened his account for the season with a goal in the 2-1 defeat at Blackburn and he looks a tempting 4/1 shot to get on the scoresheet at Elland Road.

Leeds vs West Brom Tip 3: Matt Phillips to score at any time @ 4/1 with bet365