Leeds are an absolute powerhouse at Elland Road, but they will have to be on their best to see off their much-improved Yorkshire rivals.

Owls on a Rohl are a threat to Farke's leaders

Life's getting tough for Leeds, who still head the way in the Championship, but who are finding clearcut wins harder to come by.

Daniel Farke's pace-setters are continuing to create chances on an industrial scale, especially at Elland Road where they are averaging 18.4 shots per game this term, way more than any other team.

But with three wins in their last six league matches they are becoming increasingly wasteful and last weekend's hard-fought 1-0 win over League Two strugglers Harrogate Town in the FA Cup seemed to sum up their plight.

The Whites have drawn their last two in the league, against Blackburn and Hull, and they won't find improved Sheffield Wednesday a walkover.

Danny Rohl's Owls have picked up after a slow start to 2024/25 and have now gone into overdrive since the German snubbed Southampton.

They have lost two of their last 11 to ease on to the periphery of the play-off conversation and if they can weather the early home storm, Elland Road could easily get tetchy. Take the Owls to avoid defeat.

Leeds vs Sheffield Wednesday Tip 1: Draw or Sheffield Wednesday - Double Chance @ 9/4 with bet365

Tanaka Taking Aim

Leeds have no shortage of attacking gems - just they are struggling to convert chances.

Among them is impressive Japanese recruit Ao Tanaka, an advanced midfielder whose goal in the 3-3 draw at Hull two weeks ago was his first for the club.

The 26-year-old scored eight goals for Fortuna Dusseldorf in 2.Bundesliga last term so he clearly knows where the target is.

Averaging almost a shot a game, take Tanaka to have at least one effort on target in Sunday's Yorkshire derby.

Leeds v Sheffield Wednesday Tip 2: Ao Tanaka Over 0.5 Shots on Target @ 7/4 with bet365

Attack-minded Leeds can help corner set-piece profit

Leeds might not be converting chances into goals, but they are certainly translating attacking flair into corners.

They average 7.1 corners per game in the Championship and up that to 8.3 at home.

But Wednesday have developed into a tidy, positive force themselves and average 6.7 corners on the road. No side in the division wins more corners away from home.

A match corner count of 10.5 should be soared past by these two.

Leeds v Sheffield Wednesday Tip 3: Over 10.5 Corners @ 4/5 with bet365