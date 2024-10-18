Get three Leeds vs Sheffield United predictions and betting tips from our football expert, before Friday’s 20:00 Championship clash (18/10/2024).

Leeds and Sheffield United are the two favourites to win promotion from this season's Championship and the Yorkshire rivals meet in a crucial fixture at Elland Road on Friday night.

Leeds vs Sheffield United Betting Tips

Draw @ 27/10 with bet365

Gustavo Hamer over 0.5 shots on target @ 11/10 with bet365

Wilfried Gnonto to score or assist @ 1/1 with bet365

Yorkshire rivals look hard to split

A late error from goalkeeper Illan Meslier cost Leeds victory at leaders Sunderland just before the international break and the Championship favourites return to action with another tough fixture.

They host a United side who are rebuilding impressively after finishing bottom of the Premier League last season, conceding a record tally of 104 goals.

The Blades have found defending far easier back in the second tier and they are unbeaten in nine league matches this term, letting in only three goals.

Chris Wilder's men have kept clean sheets in each of their last six matches, beating Watford, Hull, Derby, Swansea and Luton and drawing 0-0 at Portsmouth, so they are unlikely to roll over at Elland Road.

The draw looks a decent bet given that Leeds are yet to hit top gear in the league this term, having lost last season's play-off final to Southampton.

The 2-2 draw at the Stadium of Light was their fourth of the campaign and they also suffered a 1-0 home defeat to Burnley in September so a tight contest is on the cards.

Leeds vs Sheffield United Tip 1: Draw @ 27/10 with bet365

Back Blades midfielder to test home goalkeeper

Retaining star midfielder Gustavo Hamer in the summer was a boost to United's hopes of securing an immediate return to the Premier League.

Hamer scored 11 goals for Coventry in his previous Championship campaign in 2022-23 and he has made a fine start to the new campaign, finding the net four times in eight league starts.

The 27-year-old racked up five shots in his last away game at Portsmouth and he is worth backing to have at least one attempt on target on Friday.

Leeds vs Sheffield United Tip 2: Gustavo Hamer over 0.5 shots on target @ 11/10 with bet365

Italian ace poses major threat to visitors

Like Hamer, Leeds forward Wilfried Gnonto looks a class act at Championship level and he has a big role to play if the hosts are to break down their solid visitors.

The Italy international has started all nine of his side's league fixtures this season, scoring twice and averaging 2.6 shots per game - more than any other Leeds player.

Georginio Rutter, now at Brighton, claimed 15 assists for Leeds last season and Gnonto has taken on the creative responsibility this term, setting up four goals in the league.

All four of those assists have come in his last three appearances, against Sunderland, Norwich and Coventry, while Gnonto also scored in the 3-0 home win over the Sky Blues.

Leeds vs Sheffield United Tip 3: Wilfried Gnonto to score or assist @ 1/1 with bet365