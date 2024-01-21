Leeds vs Preston Predictions and Betting Tips: Whites to get their revenge

Our football betting expert offers his Leeds vs Preston predictions and betting tips as the Whites look to pressure teams in the automatic places.

After a poor run of results over the festive period, Leeds United have now found some stability under manager Daniel Farke, and his side will fancy their chances against Preston North End on Sunday afternoon.

Leeds vs Preston Betting Tips

Leeds to win to nil @ 1/1 with bet365

Patrick Bamford to score anytime @ 5/4 with bet365

Card Handicap - Preston -1 @ 5/4 with bet365

The Whites have averaged nearly two points per game, which would typically put them in the driving seat for promotion. However, they find themselves in fourth and hoping Leicester, Ipswich and Southampton slip up in the race for automatic promotion.

Visitors Preston were one of those teams that pegged Leeds back over Christmas, with the Lilywhites winning 2-1 at Deepdale on Boxing Day.

Ryan Lowe's team have since lost three of their last four, which includes two blanks in their two away games in that run, but they did restore some pride with a 2-0 victory over Bristol City last time out.

United's home form too good to ignore

Daniel Farke's side have every right to feel sorry for themselves as they continue to look up at their promotion rivals in the table.

Leeds have barely put a foot wrong this season, but due to the form of Leicester and Ipswich, they are seven points behind the automatic places.

There is still plenty of time left this season for Leeds to catch their rivals, and their home form will be vital to achieving just that.

Leeds have used the raucous atmosphere at Elland Road to their advantage and are unbeaten at Elland Road in all competitions this season.

They have kept successive clean sheets at home, while Preston have failed to trouble the scoresheet in their last two matches on the road.

Leeds vs Preston Tip 1: Leeds to win to nil @ 1/1 with bet365

Bamford full of confidence

Leeds striker Patrick Bamford has had to stay patient this season, with Farke preferring to play Georginio Rutter and Joel Piroe up front for the majority of the campaign.

However, he turned to Bamford on New Year's Day against Birmingham, and the veteran forward rewarded him with a goal in the 3-0 win.

Leeds have won three in a row by that scoreline, with Bamford netting in all of them.

His incredible goal against Peterborough United in the FA Cup will have given him plenty of belief, and he should get plenty of chances to add to his tally against Preston, with only four teams having conceded more than their Championship tally of 44 goals conceded.

Leeds vs Preston Tip 2: Patrick Bamford to score anytime @ 5/4 with bet365

Lilywhites to leave their mark

Leeda have left an impression on plenty of teams this season, and those that try to take the game to them have often come off second best.

The Whites possess so much firepower and attacking threat, that is going to put the visiting Preston under so much pressure to try and withstand.

Lowe's team are no strangers to getting in trouble, as they have collected 69 yellow cards this season. Only three teams have been shown more and they should pick up more cards than Leeds on Sunday afternoon.

Leeds vs Preston Tip 3: Card Handicap - Preston -1 @ 5/4 with bet365