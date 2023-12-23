Leeds vs Ipswich Predictions and Betting Tips: 3/1 Goalscorer in Championship Clash

Our football betting expert offers his Leeds vs Ipswich betting tips and predictions ahead of this key Championship encounter on Saturday at 12:30

Despite dropping points against rivals Norwich last time out, Ipswich are in prime position to secure automatic promotion in the Championship this term.

But behind them in third spot, Leeds are looking to narrow the gap and will feel they have a great opportunity to do so when these two sides lock horns at Elland Road.

Leeds vs Ipswich Betting Tips

Ipswich or draw double chance @ 19/20 with bet365

Over 3.5 goals @ 6/4 with bet365

Nathan Broadhead to score at anytime @ 3/1 with bet365

Tractor Boys are being underestimated at Elland Road

Ipswich may have recovered from 2-1 down to draw the East Anglian derby 2-2 with Norwich on Saturday, but the Tractor Boys will feel like they deserved more from that game.

They had the better opportunities, winning the shot count 18-11, while the two goals they conceded resulted from lapses in concentration at the back.

Ipswich now trail Leicester by three points at the summit, but still have a comfortable cushion of ten points between them and the playoff positions.

This is the first of two crucial matches for Ipswich in the next week with the Tractor Boys also up against Leicester on Boxing Day.

Avoiding defeat in both of those matches will be key to Ipswich's promotion chances and they should stand firm against Leeds.

The hosts beat Ipswich 4-3 at Portman Road back in August, but they may struggle to repeat the result, having lost to Sunderland 1-0 and drawn 1-1 with Coventry in their last two games.

Ipswich had won three games on the spin against Coventry, Middlesbrough and Watford before the draw with Norwich and Kieran McKenna's side are well-drilled and a tough nut to crack, so back them to pick up at least a point from the match.

Leeds vs Ipswich Tip 1: Ipswich or draw double chance @ 19/20 with bet365

Goals should flow in West Yorkshire

It is fair to say both of these teams know where the goal is and that points to a high-scoring game at Elland Road.

With 47 goals in 22 matches, Ipswich are the Championship's highest scorers this season with Conor Chaplin (eight goals), Nathan Broadhead (eight goals) and George Hirst (six goals) all playing their part in the final third.

As for Leeds, they have been especially prolific in front of their own fans, bagging at least three goals in three of their last five home assignments.

Therefore, over 3.5 goals could be another wise pick at 6/4, having clicked in their August meeting which produced seven goals.

Leeds vs Ipswich Tip 2: Over 3.5 goals @ 6/4 with bet365

Back Broadhead to make his mark

The beauty of this Ipswich team is that there is no single player shouldering the goalscoring burden, but no player has scored more league goals for the club this term than Nathan Broadhead, who is a worthwhile bet to find the net.

Broadhead was a livewire against Norwich last time out, managing six shots, two of which were on target, and scoring the opening goal of the game after 34 minutes.

That took his tally of goals to eight in the Championship and he can be expected to start out wide again at Elland Road.

Leeds vs Ipswich Tip 3: Nathan Broadhead to score at anytime @ 3/1 with bet365