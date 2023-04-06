Leeds vs Crystal Palace betting tips: Predictions and Odds for Premier League clash

Our expert brings you the latest Leeds United vs Crystal Palace betting tips and predictions ahead on Sunday's bottom half of the table clash.

Two teams battling for Premier League survival meet at Elland Road on Sunday, as 13th-placed Leeds take on 14th-placed Crystal Palace.

Just one point currently separates the two teams and both sides go into the clash off the back of much-needed league victories.

Leeds vs Crystal Palace Betting Tips:

Leeds to win @ 21/20 with bet365

Over 2.5 goals @ 11/10 with bet365

Jack Harrison to score anytime @ 7/2 with bet365

Gracia has Leeds back on track

Leeds have collected seven points from a possible 12 in their last four games and given themselves every chance of maintaining their top-flight status.

Some eyebrows were raised when Javi Gracia was appointed as the successor to Jesse Marsch, but the Spaniard has been able to have a quick impact on what is a talented squad.

Tuesday’s home win over Nottingham Forest moved them five places above the drop zone and a win on Sunday will see them leapfrog Palace in the table.

Leeds can not only take heart from recent performances but also from the head-to-head stats, with the Whites collecting seven wins from their last seven meetings with the Eagles at Elland Road.

Palace have won just two of their 14 Premier League away games this term and although the return of Roy Hodgson made an impact in the win over Leicester last weekend, this looks like a tough assignment without the injured Wilfried Zaha.

Leeds vs Palace Bet 1: Leeds to win @ 21/20 with bet365

Leeds have the goal threat needed to stay up

Leeds currently have the second-best goalscoring record (behind Leicester) in the bottom half of the Premier League, with 38 goals in 29 matches.

Nine of those goals have come in their last four games and for a team that have seen their attacking options hit by injury this season, it’s worth noting that they have only failed to score four times in 14 home league matches.

After sliding down the table in recent months, there has been a more expansive look about Palace as well – with eight goals in total in their last two matches.

The reverse fixture ended 2-1 at Selhurst Park back in October and with both teams likely to go for a crucial three points, goals look likely again.

Leeds vs Palace Bet 2: Over 2.5 goals @ 11/10 with bet365

Harrison firing in front of goal

If Leeds do stay up, they may look back at the goal contribution of Jack Harrison as one of the key factors, with the winger chipping in with four in the league to date.

Harrison has bagged three of those goals in the last four matches, including the crucial equaliser in the midweek win over Forest.

The 26-year-old also has previous form against Sunday’s opponents, scoring the opener in a 2-0 win at Elland Road during the 2020-21 campaign.

Leeds vs Palace Bet 3: Jack Harrison to score anytime @ 7/2 with bet365