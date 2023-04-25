Leeds United vs Leicester Betting Predictions: Tips and odds for Premier League clash

Goal brings you the latest Leeds vs Leicester betting predictions, tips and odds ahead of Tuesday's Premier League relegation clash

Leeds and Leicester City meet in a huge relegation showdown on Tuesday night with both sides hovering precariously above the bottom three in the Premier League.

If there's a winner in the Elland Road clash it will provide a significant boost to either side's hopes of staying up with the campaign approaching its climax.

Leeds vs Leicester Betting Predictions:

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Leicester to win @ 11/5 with bet365

Draw/Leicester in HT/FT @ 13/2 with bet365

Kelechi Iheanacho to score anytime @ 5/2 with bet365

Foxes can extend Leeds' miserable run

Leicester finally got a much-needed win on the board at the weekend when they edged out Wolves 2-1, but Leeds' dismal form continued with a defeat by the same scoreline at Fulham.

The Foxes, who sacked Brendan Rodgers earlier this month, had gone nine league games without a win, losing eight of those, before they came from behind to beat Julen Lopetegui's side at the King Power Stadium in timely fashion on Saturday.

That victory, which leaves them one place above the drop zone but only ahead of Everton directly below due to a better goal difference, means they should approach the trip to Yorkshire with fresh confidence where they can take advantage of a very fragile Whites outfit.

Javi Gracia's side were hammered by Crystal Palace 5-1 and Liverpool 6-1 in consecutive home games before turning in an improved defensive display at Craven Cottage. However, it still ended in another loss and Leeds have the air of a side heading for relegation as they sit just one place and a point better off than Tuesday’s opponents.

Dean Smith was appointed Leicester interim boss with the sole target being to keep the Foxes up and, after that vital win over Wolves, the visitors look good value at 11/5 to come out on top again and inflict a fourth straight defeat on Leeds, who appear to be floundering at exactly the wrong time.

Leeds vs Leicester Bet 1: Leicester to win @ 11/5 with bet365

First half should be competitive

Despite their obvious issues, particularly in defence, Leeds have at least shown resolve in the first 45 minutes of games recently and they should be able to reach the half-time break still level on Tuesday again.

Only against Arsenal and Liverpool in their last eight games have they been trailing at the interval and this crunch clash can follow a similar pattern with Leicester then edging themselves in front in the second 45 minutes.

Lately, Leicester have been more productive the longer the game goes on with five of their last eight league goals coming in the second half.

Leeds vs Leicester Bet 2: Draw/Leicester in HT/FT @ 13/2 with bet365

Iheanacho could be difference-maker again

In a hugely disappointing overall season for the Foxes, Kelechi Iheanacho has been one of the few players to emerge with credit as the Nigeria international has hit eight goals in all competitions and the former Manchester City striker has two in his last two games, so is bang in form.

He therefore looks backable at 5/2 to find the back of the net anytime against a Leeds side that has shipped 23 goals in their last eight league games and last kept a clean sheet against Southampton on February 25.

Leeds vs Leicester Bet 3: Kelechi Iheanacho to score anytime @ 5/2 with bet365