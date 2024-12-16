Packed Schedule Makes Underdogs Worth Backing in League Cup

The quarter-finals of the League Cup come during the busiest period of the season.

Clubs in UEFA competitions have been playing twice a week for months.

All eight teams are facing a hectic schedule over the festive period. That is why managers will be tempted to rest players for this week’s quarter-finals, despite being so close to securing a trip to Wembley in the new year.

Market Odds Arsenal vs Crystal Palace: Crystal Palace to Qualify 11/4 Newcastle vs Brentford: Brentford to Qualify 12/5 Southampton vs Liverpool: Southampton to Qualify 10/3

Arsenal vs Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace have lost just once in their last nine matches. With no extra time in the League Cup quarter-finals, forcing a draw at the Emirates would lead to a penalty shootout, essentially a toss-up.

Palace impressed on Sunday with an away win to Brighton. They drew away to Aston Villa and beat Ipswich in their previous two away fixtures. They also eliminated Villa from the League Cup in October.

Arsenal have drawn their last two league matches after failing to score against Everton at the weekend. The Gunners have been inconsistent when playing games in quick succession, having dropped points in four of their six league matches just after Champions League fixtures.

Mikel Arteta has not always been enthusiastic about making changes for matches like this. Arsenal have been fatigued at times this season, with their attack often lacking ideas. Palace have recently put on an impressive defensive performance at the Amex, and they have the attacking prowess to pose a challenge to Arsenal.

Despite Arsenal’s unbeaten home record, we think there is value in backing the Eagles to qualify.

Newcastle vs Brentford

Brentford beat Newcastle 4-2 a couple of weeks ago. This time, the match takes place in Newcastle rather than West London, and Brentford’s only away win this season was away to Colchester in the League Cup.

Still, Newcastle have struggled for consistency all season. They have only won consecutive league matches once since early September, and they have won just four of their last 11 matches across all competitions.

The pressure on Eddie Howe was somewhat alleviated with a 4-0 win over Leicester at the weekend. Meanwhile, Brentford’s poor away form extended with a defeat at Stamford Bridge.

Newcastle are justifiably the favourites for this match, but Brentford should not be such heavy underdogs. The Bees have been competitive on the road against the country’s top sides this season, and like Palace, going straight to extra time should work in their favour.

Southampton vs Liverpool

Having trailed 5-0 to Tottenham at half-time on Sunday, Southampton didn’t appear capable of upsetting the league leaders. However, the decision to part ways with Russell Martin on Sunday night had been long overdue, and it now opens the door for a potential new-manager bounce for the south-coast club.

Liverpool, meanwhile, have recorded consecutive draws in the Premier League, which has reduced their lead to just two points. They are away to Tottenham this weekend, which will be Arne Slot’s priority.

The odds suggest a weakened Liverpool side should still beat Southampton. The atmosphere at St. Mary’s is likely to improve following Martin’s departure. Southampton won’t be the first team to show signs of a fresh start following a managerial change.

Liverpool travelled to Southampton in the league last month, falling 2-1 behind before coming back to win 3-2. Saints shouldn’t be ruled out as they turn over a new leaf.