Lazio vs Roma Predictions and Betting Tips: Derby della Capitale in the Coppa Italia

Our Italian football betting expert offers his Lazio vs Roma predictions and betting tips, as they meet this Wednesday at 17:00 in the Coppa Italia.

A tale almost as old as Romulus and Remus, and one that nearly tops this in the city of Rome is the Derby della Capitale. Lazio will host Roma in a Coppa Italia quarter-final this Wednesday at 17:00, and as brother turns on brother a city will be divided.

Lazio vs Roma Betting Tips

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

One side will end up leaving the Stadio Olimpico heartbroken, and with the Tiber mere feet away it may well swell with their tears, yet for which set of fans one cannot say.

Neither Lazio, nor Roma, possess much form as of right now, and a mere point separates them in 7th and 8th in the league, respectively.

With this in mind we have had to look elsewhere for our ideas in the match, as we have searched high and low, finding three gems for you to peruse.

Keep it out of the Corners

Neither side would want to be within touching distance of the crowd, as both sides' supporters are likely to be whipped into a frenzy.

This alongside their respective corner rates being low, should result in a game strived of these set pieces.

First up is Lazio, who average 5.11 corners per game at home, yet only earn more than five in a third of these matches.

Culminating then in Lazio matches seeing an average of 8.33 corners per game, with more than nine only being earned a third of the time, once more. Lazio seem to like to keep it frugal at home, at least when it comes to corners.

Roma do not impress in the category either, only earning 4.56 per away match, and when totted up their road game see a mere 7.67 corners, well below that of our 9 corner betting line.

The most recent clash between these two was back in November, and produced a meagre 5 corners, something that looks set to repeat.

Lazio vs Roma Tip 1: Under 9 Corners @1/1 with bet365

I Giallorossi setting the tone

Speaking of their recent clashes, it would appear Roma like to make their presence felt early on, putting their mark on the game, and their opponents.

This clash in November saw them earn three bookings in the first half, with the first coming after just 18 minutes.

Being designated away to your bitterest rivals is never easy, and should they wish to take something from the match they may well have to resort to unsavoury means, as so often is seen in derbies all around the world.

Bookings will be a main feature of this match, and as the away side, expect Roma to get stuck into their opposition early.

Lazio vs Roma Tip 2: Over 1 Roma Card in the 1st Half @13/8 with bet365

Timid on the Tiber

Shots will not be a main feature of this game as both slides look set to be stymied by the other, with a few and far chances in between.

The previous clash between these two saw a paltry 15 shots in the 90 mins, as we look set for much of the same.

Both only average around nine shots per match, and even this combined comes in well below the 23.5 line set by the bookies.

Whilst a derby can often rile up sides, this hasn’t been the case between these two.

Lazio vs Roma Tip 3: Under 23.5 Match Shots @4/5 with bet365