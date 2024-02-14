Lazio vs Bayern Munich Predictions and Betting Tips: Goalscorer and booking backed in Champions League clash

Our football betting expert offers his Lazio vs Bayern Munich predictions and betting tips ahead of their Champions League clash this Wednesday.

In a repeat of their 2020/21 Champions League last-16 meeting, Lazio will be taking on six-time champions Bayern Munich over two legs as they bid to make just their second ever quarter-finals appearance in the tournament.

Lazio vs Bayern Munich Betting Tips

Lazio or draw double chance @ 23/20 with bet365

Ciro Immobile to score @ 5/2 with bet365

Alessio Romagnoli to be booked @ 7/2 with bet365

Bayern bound for difficulties in Italy

History suggests Bayern should dominate this tie, given they are unbeaten in their last 12 meetings with Italian sides, have lost just one of their last 17 Champions League ties and won both legs when these two met in the round of 16 in 2021.

However, the performance in their 3-0 weekend loss to Bundesliga title rivals Bayer Leverkusen was woeful, as they managed just one shot on target as their opponents opened up a five-point gap at the top of Germany’s top flight.

Bayern’s chances of taking a lead back to Bavaria are weakened further when Lazio’s excellent record at the Stadio Olimpico is brought into focus too.

The Biancocelesti have won 10 of their last 15 home matches, with their only loss in that sequence coming against runaway Serie A leaders Inter Milan.

Lazio are unbeaten in their last four home matches, recording three clean sheets in that run, and held Atletico Madrid to a 1-1 draw at Stadio Olimpico before recording wins on their own patch to nil against Feyenoord and Celtic in the group stage.

They can be difficult to break down at home, recording a clean sheet in nine of their last 11 matches at Stadio Olimpico, and could earn a positive result against Bayern on Wednesday.

Immobile can lead Lazio charge

Ciro Immobile notched his 200th Serie A goal in Lazio’s win over Cagliari on Saturday and he could be set to celebrate that milestone by following up with a memorable goal against Bayern.

He failed to net in both legs against Bavarians back in 2021, but could have a say this time around as he will arrive at the Stadio Olimpico in great form.

Immobile has netted in both of his last two appearances and also scored three goals across Lazio’s final three group stage matches in this competition, suggesting he could trouble a centre-back pairing of Min-Jae Kim and Dayot Upamecano who looked shaky at best in the 3-0 defeat to Leverkusen.

Romagnoli to catch referee’s attention in Rome

Bayern boast a plethora of attacking talent, namely Harry Kane, Leroy Sane and Jamal Musiala in chief, and they could certainly cause the Lazio defence some issues.

Alessio Romagnoli will be without his usual centre-back partner Patric for this tie, which could leave the former AC Milan defender with plenty to do against a fluid Bayern frontline.

Romagnoli has been booked in three of his last four appearances and also picked up a caution in one of his four group stage games, suggesting he could find his name in the referee’s book on Wednesday night as he is likely to be left exposed on occasions facing a strong attack without his usual defensive partner.

