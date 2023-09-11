Our football betting expert offers his Latvia vs Wales predictions and betting tips as the two sides meet in a crucial Euro 2024 qualifier.

If Wales are to reach the European Championships in Germany next year, they need to start picking up valuable points, starting with Monday night’s game against Latvia in Riga.

Latvia vs Wales Betting Tips

Wales to win and both teams to score (No) @ 6/5 with bet365

Harry Wilson anytime goalscorer @ 5/2 with bet365

Kristers Tobers to be carded @ 2/1 with bet365

Wales have had a tough run of late, as they continue to adapt to life without their former talisman Gareth Bale.

However, Monday’s clash at Skonto Stadium provides a great opportunity to get back to winning ways, as Latvia have lost all of their four games in qualifying to date.

Welsh can keep Germany dream alive

Group D has hardly seen a team dominate to this point, which should give Wales hope of closing the gap on the likes of Turkey, Croatia and Armenia above them.

Latvia are currently on a six-game losing streak heading into this game and scoring has certainly been a big problem for the 11 Wolves.

Finding the back of the net three times in their four qualifying games so far, goals have been at a premium for head coach Dainis Kazakevics and his side.

With the influential Vladislavs Gutkovskis set to miss Monday’s encounter due to injury, it’s difficult to see where the goals are going to come from for the hosts.

Wales have hardly been watertight in their defence of late but this next game offers up a good opportunity to land a victory and an elusive clean sheet.

Latvia vs Wales Tip 1: Wales to win and both teams to score (No) @ 6/5 with bet365

Wilson can add to tally

Having become an even more important figure in the Wales side since the retirement of Bale, head coach Robert Page will be looking to Harry Wilson to create some magic in Riga.

The Fulham playmaker has scored six goals in his Wales career to date, including one already in this Euro 2024 qualifying campaign.

A real threat from free-kicks and with the ability to strike in open play from range, Wilson is certainly worthy of consideration in the goalscorer market.

Latvia vs Wales Tip 2: Harry Wilson anytime goalscorer @ 5/2 with bet365

Tobers might be in hot water again

A player not afraid to put in a challenge, Kristers Tobers is certainly worth looking at in the players to be carded market.

No player has been shown more yellow cards in qualifying for Latvia than Tobers, having received two bookings in four appearances.

With Wales set to enjoy plenty of the ball on Monday, Tobers might well cast a frustrated figure in midfield.

It would be little surprise to see the 22-year-old add to his booking tally in Riga, especially with the likes of Aaron Ramsey and Ethan Ampadu to battle with in midfield.

Latvia vs Wales Tip 3: Kristers Tobers to be carded @ 2/1 with bet365