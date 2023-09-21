Our betting expert offers up his three best LASK vs Liverpool betting tips and predictions ahead of their Europa League clash on Thursday.

Liverpool are back in the Europa League following a disappointing 2022-23 campaign and it remains to be seen how seriously manager Jurgen Klopp takes the competition.

The Reds are hot favourites to top Group E and it is difficult to see them slipping up in a group featuring Toulouse, Union SG and Thursday's opening opponents LASK.

LASK vs Liverpool Betting Tips

Liverpool to win & both teams score @ 13/8 with bet365

Over 3.5 goals @ 6/5 with bet365

Darwin Nunez to score two or more goals @ 9/2 with bet365

Thursday's trip to Austria shouldn't pose too many problems for the 2022 Champions League finalists, but Klopp is likely to give several of his star names the night off, so a lively encounter can be expected at the Raiffeisen Arena.

LASK finished as the third-best side in Austria last season behind RB Salzburg and Sturm Graz, and they are in the same position behind those two after seven rounds of this season's action. The home fans will be in a frenzy at the thought of such illustrious opponents pitching up this week, although they are unlikely to achieve the outcome they crave on Thursday.

Reds can get off to a winning start

Liverpool have made a decent start to the new campaign, winning four of their opening five Premier League matches which included tricky trips to Chelsea, Newcastle and most recently Wolves.

The Reds are unbeaten in 16 league matches but they are still showing signs of vulnerability in defence, having conceded first in three of their last four matches.

That will offer a glimmer of hope for LASK, who have scored in nine of their last ten outings, as will the fact that both teams have got on the scoresheet in four of Liverpool's last five matches.

Ultimately, Liverpool should be too strong for the Austrian outfit, but a wobbly defence and the fact that Klopp may rotate his side, suggest the Premier League giants may not have an easy ride in Linz, and the home side are fancied to make their mark in a home loss.

LASK vs Liverpool Tip 1: Liverpool to win & both teams score @ 13/8 with bet365

Goals could flow if Liverpool settle

Both teams have scored in four of Liverpool's five matches this term and three of their five fixtures have featured at least four goals. The Reds have scored three goals on three occasions this season and they are fancied to at least match that on Thursday.

LASK can play their part too, backed by a fervent home support, and goals could flow in a lively encounter which could feature at least four goals.

It's difficult to know which attacking line-up Klopp will go with, but his strength in depth was clear as his substitutions at Molineux last Saturday helped the Reds come from behind to beat Wolves 3-1, with Darwin Nunez, Luis Diaz and Harvey Elliott all making a difference from the bench.

Wolves found the trio too hot to handle and they could pose plenty of problems for LASK too.

LASK vs Liverpool Tip 2: Over 3.5 goals @ 6/5 with bet365

Desperate Darwin can sink a double

Darwin Nunez has started just once for Liverpool this season but he has two goals to his name following a stunning brace in the come-from-behind win at Newcastle.

And his impact off the bench at Wolves on Saturday further highlighted his worth to the team as the Uruguayan striker turned the game in Liverpool's favour with some barnstorming runs.

Nunez looks likely to get another start against Linz on Thursday and he could give the LASK defence a difficult night if he can continue where he left off at Molineux and he looks a great bet to get on the scoresheet in another Liverpool win.

LASK vs Liverpool Tip 3: Darwin Nunez to score two or more goals @ 9/2 with bet365