Lamine Yamal is currently taking Euro 2024 by storm, with our expert backing the 16-year-old to win this tournament’s best young player award.

The Barcelona winger has been one of the standout starts of the tournament so far, putting in two strong performances against both Croatia and Italy, bagging an assist against the former and tormenting the Azzurri’s left hand side in the latter.

The teenager is by far the youngest player at the tournament, something that could very well play into his favour when it comes to claim the Euro 2024 Young Player of the Tournament award.

Euro 2024 Best Young Player Odds

Player Odds Jamal Musiala 9/4 Lamine Yamal 9/2 Jude Bellingham 4/1 Florian Wirtz 6/1

Age is But a Number

Yamal’s performances so far perfectly encapsulate the saying ‘if you’re good enough you’re old enough’, with the Spaniard showing no fear so far despite playing against players that are decades older than him.

The fact the winger is doing this at just 16 years of age is something that could very well play into his hands in terms of winning YPOTT.

Yamal is at least four years younger than any of the competitors in the running for this award, with this making his performances so far just that little bit more impressive.

He’s also by far the most inexperienced player in terms of the favourites for this award, something that will only make his displays seem better.

Nailed on Starter Should Add to Chances

Despite this age, Yamal has already managed to establish himself as a starter for Spain, getting the nod over the likes of Ferran Torres and Ayoze Perez.

He’s managed 86 and 71 minutes in Spain’s first two games respectively and averaged 35 touches a game so far, with Yamal being one of the main outlets Spain are turning to in attack.

The fact he’s a nailed on starter, combined with the fact that he’s averaging just short of 78 minutes-a-game, which is more than two of three other favourites for YPOTT in Musiala (73 per game) and Florian Wirtz (60 per game).

Yamal playing more means he has more chances to impress and get on the scoresheet or register an assist, something that’ll only do his chances of winning this award a boost.

Creativity is Key

Yamal has shown so far he’s got what it takes to be Spain’s main creative outlet at Euro 2024, with the youngster leading La Roja in assists so far.

He’s also managed an hugely impressive 0.9 xA in his two appearances so far, with only two players managed more than this so far.

Yamal also has the fifth-most key passes, fourth-most passes into the area and the most successful take-ons, all stats that show just how much of a threat he’s been down La Roja’s right-hand side so far.

Should the youngster keep this up and Spain make it far into the tournament, which they look in good shape to do given they’re topped their group with a game to spare, expect Yamal to push Musiala all the way in the YPOTT race.