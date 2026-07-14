Ladbrokes Spain vs France Offer: Score £30 in Free Bets for World Cup Semi-Final

How to Claim Ladbrokes’ Spain vs France World Cup Offer

Click the offer link and register a new account if you're a UK or ROI resident aged 18+. Verify your account and make a first deposit of at least £10 using an eligible payment method. Place your first sports bet of £10 or more within 14 days of registering. Ensure your qualifying bet is placed at minimum odds of 1/1 (Evens) or greater and is not a Tote or Pools bet. Allow the qualifying bet to stand, as cash out is not permitted on the qualifying wager. Receive 5 x £10 free bets (£50 total) after placing your qualifying bet. Use the free bets within 7 days on eligible sportsbook markets: 2 x £10 Bet Builder Free Bets, 2 x £10 Sports Free Bets, and 1 x £10 Accumulator Free Bet (3+ selections).

Spain vs France Preview

Spain and France have been by far the tournament’s two most dominant outfits at this summer’s World Cup. On Tuesday at 20:00 GMT, the two teams meet at Dallas Stadium for a star-studded semi-final.

France have scored the second-most goals (16), created the most xG (14.3), and conceded the second-fewest goals (2) of any semi-finalist.

While France has the stronger attack, Spain leads in fewest goals conceded (1), xGA (1.80), and possession per game (68.9%).

The 2024 European Championship winners, who also have scored 13 goals, have not relied on individuals in attack or in goal to reach this summer’s semi-final.

Teams have been unable to create chances against Spain due to their dominance in possession, while Luis de la Fuente's team is increasingly creative in attack.

In the knockout matches against Belgium and Austria, Spain took 18 shots on target and registered an xG of 4.94.

Against Portugal in the quarter-finals, they were forced to be more conservative, but still created an xG of 1.77 while limiting their Iberian rivals to half chances.

Spain are expected to line up in their familiar 4-2-3-1 formation, but it feels unlikely that they’ll be able to shut out France in the way that they have done to their World Cup opponents so far.

When the teams last met, in the 2025 Nations League semi-finals, Spain won a dramatic nine-goal thriller 5-4.

During that game, France were more dominant in all underlying attacking metrics, but were less clinical in front of goal.

With Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele in electric goal-scoring form, finding the net a combined 12 times this tournament, Spain cannot expect France to be wasteful in front of goal.

Spain have also not faced a player at this tournament as creative as France’s Michael Olise, who already has six assists.

The London-born midfielder has the passing range, intelligence, and instinctivity to cut open even the tournament’s most resolute defence.

As a result, France enters this year’s semi-final as Ladbrokes’ 13/10 (2.30) favourites. Meanwhile, Spain can be backed at the same sportsbook at 9/4 (3.25).

Ladbrokes’ Spain vs France Offer – How to Claim

Ladbrokes Offer Bet £10 Get £50 Bonus Amount £50 Min Qualifying Odds 1/1 (2.00) Terms and Conditions 18+. From 09:00 20/05/26. New customers only. Min first deposit £10. Certain deposit methods and bet types excluded. Place a first £10 bet within 14 days of account registration at min odds 1/1 (Evens) for 5 x £10 Free Bets (selected markets only, valid 7 days). Stake not returned. Restrictions and full T&Cs apply.

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