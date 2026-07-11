Ladbrokes England vs Norway Offer: Score £30 in Free Bets for World Cup Quarter-Final

How to Claim Ladbrokes England vs Norway World Cup Offer

Click the offer link and register a new account if you're a UK or ROI resident aged 18+. Verify your account and make a first deposit of at least £10 using an eligible payment method. Place your first sports bet of £5 or more within 14 days of registering. Ensure your qualifying bet is placed at minimum odds of 1/1 (Evens) or greater and is not a Tote or Pools bet. Allow the qualifying bet to stand, as cash out is not permitted on the qualifying wager. Receive 6 x £5 free bets (£30 total) after placing your qualifying bet. Use the free bets within 7 days on eligible sportsbook markets

England vs Norway Preview

Erling Haaland and Norway await England at Miami Stadium at 22:00 GMT, with a place in a second semi-final in three World Cup campaigns on the line.

Given that pre-2018, England had reached just one semi-final since 1966, another semi-final appearance would highlight the national team’s progression.

On many occasions during this tournament, the team has been described as “Un-England-like.”

During the opening game, England won against a top-15-ranked nation at the World Cup for the first time since 2002 by beating Croatia 4-2.

Against DR Congo, England were minutes away from elimination before Harry Kane scored a quick brace.

In the following round, England showed bravery, togetherness, and clinicality against Mexico at the Azteca, which has arguably not been as evident since they last won the trophy.

Beating Norway is likely to require a combination of the skills that England have shown in different games throughout the tournament.

The seven-goal striker, Haaland, will be Norway's biggest threat.

However, if England are overly focused on stopping Haaland, it could allow opportunities for left-winger Antonio Nusa, who scored a wonderful goal against the Ivory Coast in the Round of 32.

Even if England do concede against an opposition that has scored 2.67 per game at this summer’s tournament, they must back themselves to have the psychological skills to score at least once in reply.

Norway has the 38th-worst defensive record at the World Cup, although that figure is inflated by their 4-1 defeat to France while several stars were rested.

Still, they are yet to keep a clean sheet and have conceded two or more in two of their five matches.

Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane, who have a combined 10 goals at this summer’s World Cup, are England's most likely candidates to exploit Norway’s defensive inefficiencies.

There appears to be an acceptance and willingness of England’s other starting players that, if they’re to continue winning games at the World Cup, they must sacrifice aspects of their game to allow Bellingham and Kane to flourish.

Bettors can back England with Ladbrokes at 19/20 (1.95), while Norway is priced at 27/10 (3.70).

Ladbrokes’ England vs Norway Offer – How to Claim

OPERATOR Offer Bet £5 Get £30 Bonus Amount £30 Min Qualifying Odds 1/1 (2.00) Terms and Conditions 18+ New UK+ROI Customers only. Certain deposit methods & bet types excluded. Min first £5 bet within 14 days of account registration at min odds 1/2 to get 6 x £5 free bets (selected sportsbook markets only, valid 7 days, stake not returned). Restrictions + T&Cs apply. Full T&Cs



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