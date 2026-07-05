Ladbrokes England vs Mexico Offer: Get £30 Free Bets for Three Lions Knockout Clash

How to Claim Ladbroke’s England vs Mexico World Cup Offer

Click the offer link and register a new account if you're a UK or ROI resident aged 18+. Verify your account and make a first deposit of at least £10 using an eligible payment method. Place your first sports bet of £10 or more within 14 days of registering. Ensure your qualifying bet is placed at minimum odds of 1/1 (Evens) or greater and is not a Tote or Pools bet. Allow the qualifying bet to stand, as cash out is not permitted on the qualifying wager. Receive 3 x £10 free bets (£50 total) after placing your qualifying bet. Use the free bets within 7 days on eligible sportsbook markets

England vs Mexico Preview

40 years ago, England faced Argentina at the Azteca Stadium in the quarter-finals of the World Cup, a game in which Diego Maradona scored two of the tournament’s most infamous goals.

On Monday at 01:00 GMT, England will return to the storied stadium for the first time since Maradona’s ‘Hand of God’ to face Mexico in the Last 16 of the World Cup.

The 87,000-seat stadium has a uniquely high altitude. England’s players will not only have to deal with the stadium’s hostile atmosphere, but also the physiological factors of being 7,220 feet above sea level.

Mexico have only lost two of 89 games at the Azteca Stadium since 1986 and are currently enjoying a 22-game unbeaten run on their home turf. However, the average FIFA Ranking of those teams is 57.

While Mexico won each of their four World Cup matches without conceding a goal, the co-hosts rarely beat football’s elite teams.

Mexico crashed out in the last 16 on seven consecutive occasions between 1994 and 2018, before being eliminated in the group stages in 2022.

The 10th-ranked FIFA nation has gone beyond the World Cup Last 16 on two occasions – 1986 and 1970 – both of which were tournaments held in Mexico.

Meanwhile, England have been unconvincing during their last three matches against DR Congo, Panama, and Ghana.

The prospect of visiting the Azteca Stadium without being at their free-flowing best is daunting, but England have the individual quality to beat their opponents.

During a five-minute period against Panama, Jude Bellingham scored an excellent goal and an assist to send England to the knock-out stages. In the Round of 32, Harry Kane scored a brace to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat.

Beyond England’s superstar attacking duo, Declan Rice is expected to start, despite asking Thomas Tuchel to substitute him against DR Congo due to injury.

Much has been made of the Three Lions’ perceived defensive vulnerabilities, but only two teams at the World Cup, one being Mexico, have kept more clean sheets than England.

England can be backed at 11/8 (2.37) with Ladbrokes to win the Last 16 tie, while Mexico is priced at 2/1 (3.00).

Ladbrokes’ England vs Mexico Offer – How to Claim

Ladbrokes Offer Bet £10 Get £30 Bonus Amount £30 Min Qualifying Odds 1/1 (2.00) Terms and Conditions 18+ New UK+ROI Customers only. Certain deposit methods & bet types excluded. Min first £5 bet within 14 days of account registration at min odds 1/2 to get 6 x £5 free bets (selected sportsbook markets only, valid 7 days, stake not returned). Restrictions + T&Cs apply. Full T&Cs



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