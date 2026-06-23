Ladbrokes England vs Ghana Offer: Score £30 in Free Bets for Three Lions vs Black Stars

How to Claim Ladbrokes' England vs Ghana Offer

Click the offer link and register a new account if you're a UK or ROI resident aged 18+. Verify your account and make a first deposit of at least £10 using an eligible payment method. Place your first sports bet of £5 or more within 14 days of registering. Ensure your qualifying bet is placed at minimum odds of 1/1 (Evens) or greater and is not a Tote or Pools bet. Allow the qualifying bet to stand, as cash out is not permitted on the qualifying wager. Receive 6 x £5 free bets (£30 total) after placing your qualifying bet. Use the free bets within 7 days on eligible sportsbook markets

England vs Ghana Preview

Group L’s second matchday sees England face Ghana, with both teams on three points.

While England were authoritative and aggressive during their 4-2 victory over Croatia, Ghana edged to a 1-0 victory against Panama. Caleb Virenkyi scored in the 95th minute, sparking pandemonium in Toronto after a performance in which Ghana were lacklustre.

The African nation were outperformed by Panama in shots, shots on target, possession, passes, and passing accuracy. Despite the victory, finishing inside the top two of Group L remains challenging, with a date with Croatia following Tuesday’s clash with England.

Antoine Semenyo is Ghana’s most high-profile player, yet he struggles to replicate his Premier League form for the national team, scoring just three times in his 35 Ghana appearances.

The forward’s less productive national team output is sympathetic to the team’s recent struggles; before the opening day-victory over Panama, Ghana had lost five out of six games, including a 5-1 defeat to Austria.

Meanwhile, Ghana’s recent showings at international tournaments have been disappointing by historical standards, having not reached the World Cup knock-out stages since 2010 and crashing out in the group stages of the last two AFCON tournaments.

However, with three points already on the board and the introduction of the best third-placed-team rule, Ghana have their greatest chance in 16 years to return to the tournament’s latter stages. Claiming a point against England would take them a step closer to qualification.

Thomas Tuchel will hope to avoid dropping any points, as his team looks to build momentum. The German manager, who has no fresh injury concerns, may experiment slightly, but changes to the line-up are unlikely to be drastic.

Harry Kane equalled Gary Lineker’s 10 World Cup goals to become the nation’s joint-highest scorer at the tournament; he’ll hope to start the game and add to his tally, now trailing Pele by just two goals on all-time World Cup strikes.

Kane can be backed to score anytime at 8/13 (1.62) with Ladbrokes, who price the striker at 3/1 (4.00) to score two or more. Meanwhile, the UK sportsbook prices England to win at 2/9 (1.22), with odds on a Ghana victory available at 12/1 (13.00).

Ladbrokes’ England vs Ghana Offer – How to Claim

Ladbrokes England vs Ghana Offer Bet £5 Get £30 Bonus Amount £30 Min Qualifying Odds 1/1 (2.00) Terms and Conditions 18+ New UK+ROI Customers only. Certain deposit methods & bet types excluded. Min first £5 bet within 14 days of account registration at min odds 1/2 to get 6 x £5 free bets (selected sportsbook markets only, valid 7 days, stake not returned). Restrictions + T&Cs apply. Full T&Cs



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