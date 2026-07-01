Ladbrokes England vs DR Congo Offer: Score £30 in Free Bets for World Cup clash

How to Claim Ladbroke’s England vs DR Congo World Cup Offer

Click the offer link and register a new account if you're a UK or ROI resident aged 18+. Verify your account and make a first deposit of at least £10 using an eligible payment method. Place your first sports bet of £5 or more within 14 days of registering. Ensure your qualifying bet is placed at minimum odds of 1/1 (Evens) or greater and is not a Tote or Pools bet. Allow the qualifying bet to stand, as cash out is not permitted on the qualifying wager. Receive 6 x £5 free bets (£30 total) after placing your qualifying bet. Use the free bets within 7 days on eligible sportsbook markets

England vs DR Congo Preview

After finishing top of Group L, England know the likely route they’ll have to take to reach this year’s World Cup final, starting with DR Congo in the Round of 32 on Wednesday.

Should England beat DR Congo, they’ll face the winners of Mexico and Ecuador in the Last 16, before a probable date with Brazil in the quarter-finals.

But England cannot afford to be complacent and look too far into the distance.

DR Congo, who are 46th in the FIFA World Rankings, picked up four points during the group stages.

Since Sebastien Desabre’s arrival as head coach in 2022, DR Congo have reached the final four of AFCON and kept 29 clean sheets in 57 matches.

During the group stages of this summer’s tournament, DR Congo conceded an average of one goal per game, making Desabre’s defence the 15th-most efficient in the tournament.

Their defensive stability was evident during their opening day 1-1 draw with Portugal.

The European nation enjoyed a 75% share of possession but only had two efforts on goal, despite having a team filled with creative talents.

England have faced similarly defensively-orientated teams in their final two group matches. Ghana sat deep and restricted the Three Lions to half chances, ultimately securing a 0-0 draw.

Meanwhile, Panama sat in a low block but took 13 shots, exposing England’s defensive frailties.

Despite goals from Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane securing England a 2-0 win, Thomas Tuchel’s team must play with greater authority and creativity to satisfy the expectations of the nation’s crowd.

But for Tuchel, winning the group represented a successful start to England’s World Cup. The way the tournament is remembered by England fans will be defined by how Tuchel’s team plays in the knockout stages.

The German boss has vowed that “the bigger the game, the bigger England will be.” Tuchel will be boosted by Declan Rice’s return, a player who can help implement his vision of an improved performance.

However, influential full-back Reece James is likely to remain sidelined.

Ladbrokes offers odds of ¼ (1.25) on England to win the Round of 32 clash, while DR Congo can be backed at 11/1 (12.00).

Ladbrokes’ England vs DR Congo Offer – How to Claim

Ladbrokes Offer Bet £5 Get £30 Bonus Amount £30 Min Qualifying Odds 1/1 (2.00) Terms and Conditions 18+ New UK+ROI Customers only. Certain deposit methods & bet types excluded. Min first £5 bet within 14 days of account registration at min odds 1/2 to get 6 x £5 free bets (selected sportsbook markets only, valid 7 days, stake not returned). Restrictions + T&Cs apply. Full T&Cs



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