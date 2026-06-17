How to Claim Ladbroke’s World Cup Offer

Click the offer link and register a new account if you're a UK or ROI resident aged 18+. Verify your account and make a first deposit of at least £10 using an eligible payment method. Place your first sports bet of 5 or more within 14 days of registering. Ensure your qualifying bet is placed at minimum odds of 1/1 (Evens) or greater and is not a Tote or Pools bet. Allow the qualifying bet to stand, as cash out is not permitted on the qualifying wager. Receive 3 x £10 free bets (£30 total) after placing your qualifying bet. Use the free bets within 7 days

England vs Croatia Preview

England begin their 2026 World Cup campaign with a Group L match against Croatia at 21:00 on Wednesday night.

Going into the tournament, Thomas Tuchel caused controversy by omitting Phil Foden, Cole Palmer, and Trent Alexander-Arnold, among other established names, from his 26-man squad.

However, after consecutive 1-0 and 3-0 victories over New Zealand and Costa Rica during warm-up games, conversations around Tuchel’s squad selection have quietened.

Many of the positions for England’s starting line-up against Croatia pick themselves; Harry Kane will lead the line, Jude Bellingham will likely play in the ten position, with Declan Rice having a more conservative role in midfield.

Bukayo Saka is expected to start on the right-hand side of attack, with one of Marcus Rashford or Anthony Gordon playing on the left side.

Unlike Foden and Palmer, both of whom have previously been used in wide positions for England, each winger has the pace and ball-carrying ability to get in behind Croatia’s defence.

Manchester City-linked Elliott Anderson is likely to play in England’s deepest midfield position, tasked with controlling the tempo of the game.

With a 40-year-old Luka Modric in midfield for Croatia, ensuring that the six-time Champions League winner doesn’t control the game is imperative for England’s chances.

He’s joined by other experienced stars, such as Mateo Kovacic, Andrej Kramaric, and Ivan Perisic, in Croatia’s squad.

Croatia are 11th in the FIFA World Rankings, and have the right combination of quality, experience and youthfulness to inflict England damage, as they did in the semi-finals of the 2018 tournament.

In 2022, Croatia reached the semi-finals of the World Cup, but were beaten 3-0 by eventual winners Argentina. Aside from that defeat, Croatia conceded just four goals in five matches.

Despite Croatia’s strong form over the previous two tournaments, Ladbrokes prices the Balkan nation at 19/5 (4.80) to beat England. Meanwhile, the Three Lions can be backed at 8/11 (1.73) with the same bookmaker.

Ladbrokes’ England vs Croatia Offer – How to Claim

Ladbrokes England Offer Bet £10 Get £50 Bonus Amount £50 Min Qualifying Odds 1/1 (2.00) Terms and Conditions 18+. From 09:00 20/05/26. New customers only. Min first deposit £10. Certain deposit methods and bet types excluded. Place a first £10 bet within 14 days of account registration at min odds 1/1 (Evens) for 5 x £10 Free Bets (selected markets only, valid 7 days). Stake not returned. Restrictions and full T&Cs apply.

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