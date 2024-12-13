Ladbrokes 1-2-Free: Score £100 Cash by Predicting This Weekend's Premier League Results

Ladbrokes's 1-2-Free offer allows new and existing players to win up to £100 in cash each and every week by correctly predicting Premier League scores

What is Ladbrokes 1-2-Free?

Ladbrokes' 1-2-Free is a weekly, free-to-play game that allows both new and existing users the chance to win up to £100 in cash by correctly predicting the scores of three Premier League games each week.

In order to get involved, players just need to opt-in to the offer and submit their predictions for each game, with players then able to win depending on how many scores they predict correctly.

Three games are selected each week for players to guess the correct scores of, with the prizes for this offer paying out as follows:

Correct Scores Prize 1 £1 free bet 2 £5 free bet 3 £100 cash

All of the free bets rewarded aren't able to be cashed out at any point, however those that win the £100 jackpot will be able to withdraw their winnings immediately without wagering beforehand.

How to Enter Ladbrokes' 1-2-Free

It's very simple to get involved with Ladbrokes' 1-2-Free offer, with users just needing to opt-in to the game each week and submit their score predictions to take part.

In order to get involved yourself, simply follow the steps below:

Head to Ladbrokes' site Should you not have an account, sign up via our Ladbrokes welcome offer page Once logged in, head to their '1-2-Free' section via the main navigation at the top of their homepage Enter your score predictions for each of the three selected games Hit 'Submit' once done Prizes are then awarded depending on how many scores you predict correctly

Ladbrokes 1-2-Free Key Terms and Conditions

This promotion is entirely free-to-play, with users not required to stake any of their own funds in order to submit their predictions and get involved.

The offer itself can only be played once per week, with users able to submit their predictions on Monday once the weekend's Premier League games are over.

Any winning participants will be able to claim their winnings the week after the weekend's games are done.

Those that win a £5 free bet are required to use it on a football bet builder, whilst the £1 free bet can be used on any market.

Ladbrokes 1-2-Free: How does it compare?

Ladbrokes' 1-2-Free offer is strong, with users able to claim £100 in cash by predicting just three correct scores from the weekend's Premier League games.

The jackpot is good, however this is bettered massively by competitors that offer a similar game such as BetVictor, Sky Bet and BetMGM.

However, Ladbrokes' offer is superior given you need to predict just three games, whilst the three aforementioned competitors requires you to correct predict six games.

This makes the jackpot a lot easier to win, which is the reason as to why the jackpot itself is a lot lower.

Offer Jackpot Game Type Predictions Needed Ladbrokes 1-2-Free £100 Correct Score Predictor 3 Sky Bet Super 6 £250,000 Correct Score Predictor 6 BetMGM Golden Goals £1,000,000 Correct Score Predictor 6 BetVictor Predictor £50,000 Correct Score Predictor 6

Ladbrokes 1-2-Free FAQs

Is Ladbrokes 1-2-Free free to play?

Yes. This offer is completely free to play, with users not even needing a funded account in order to play and be in with a chance of winning £100 cash.

What is the Ladbrokes 1-2-Free jackpot?

The jackpot for Ladbrokes 1-2-Free is £100, with this being won by users who correctly get all three predictions for the Premier League games that are selected each week.

What games are chosen each week?

Three random Premier League games are chosen each week, however the games chosen are more likely to contain big six sides that then they are lower or mid table teams.