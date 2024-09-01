Keep Away from Kylian: Three Reasons to Avoid Backing Mbappe for Individual Glory in 2024/25

After Kylian Mbappe’s move to Real Madrid, our expert breaks down reasons to avoid backing him for individual success this time around.

Kylian Mbappe is arguably the biggest star in world football and the Frenchman made a high-profile move from PSG to Real Madrid this summer.

Mbappe is expected to fill the billing of Lionel Messi and Cristano Ronaldo in La Liga this season, but it hasn’t been a blistering start to the campaign for the 25-year-old.

The former PSG man is yet to score in three La Liga matches and expectation can quickly become a negative pressure when playing for a huge club like Real Madrid.

Mbappe is the 10/11 favourite to end the campaign as the Spanish top-flight’s leading scorer and 33/1 for the 2024 Ballon d’Or.

Clearly, it’s early days in Mbappe’s Los Blancos career, but we take a look at three reasons why the 25-year-old may not be the man to back for individual glory this season.

Kylian Mbappe Betting Options

Award Odds Kylian Mbappe top La Liga scorer 10/11 Kylian Mbappe to Champions League scorer 5/1 Kylian Mbappe 2024 Ballon d’Or 33/1 Real Madrid to win La Liga 4/7 Real Madrid to win Champions League 10/3

Mbappe not longer the leading light in a galaxy of stars

Kylian Mbappe is no stranger to sharing the limelight and the Frenchman was part of a formidable front three alongside Lionel Messi and Neymar during his time at PSG.

However, once the South Americans had departed at the end of the 2022-23 campaign, it was left to Mbappe to be PSG’s leading light.

The Parisians set up their team around the Frenchman, with the attacking play of PSG designed to get the best out of the 25-year-old. Of course, Real Madrid and Carlo Ancelotti will attempt to play to the Paris-born forward’s strengths, but there is more to Los Blancos than just Mbappe.

Ancelotti has Jude Bellingham, Vinicius Junior, Endrick and Rodrygo available to field in attack and perhaps not all Real Madrid’s forward play will centre around Mbappe.

Rivals at home and abroad

Mbappe is 10/11 to end the campaign as La Liga top scorer and 5/1 to top the Champions League scoring charts, but there are two big obstacles in the Frenchman’s way.

Barcelona forward Robert Lewandowski has scored 42 goals in the last two La Liga campaigns and the Polish striker already has a three-goal lead on Mbappe.

In Europe, Erling Haaland has hit four goals in two Premier League starts and the Man City man will no doubt be peppering the target in the Champions League.

Haaland and Lewandowski look two big rivals for Mbappe to topple and the Frenchman may come up short.

More required in tougher league

PSG are 2/9 to win Ligue 1 this season, while Real Madrid are 4/7 to be crowned La Liga champions. For all Los Blancos are an excellent, and often dominant side, the opposition is stiffer in Spain.

Mbappe will have to prove he can deliver against better defences, better teams and better managers in La Liga and it may take some time for the Frenchman to make the necessary adjustments.