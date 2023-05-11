Juventus vs Sevilla Betting Tips: Predictions and Odds ahead of Europa League Semi-Final 1st Leg

Goal brings you the latest Juvents vs Sevilla betting tips, predictions and odds ahead of Thursday's 20:00 Europa League clash on BT Sport 2

Despite there being no English teams left in the Europa League, the competitions heated up heading into the semi-finals. The so-called kings of the competition Sevilla are travelling to Turin to take on the Old Lady, Juventus.

Juventus vs Sevilla Tips:

Sevilla over 2 cards @5/6 with bet365

Sevilla 11.5+ Goal Kicks @12/5 with bet365

Ivan Rakitic Shot on Target @2/1 with bet365

Sevilla will be searching for their seventh Europa League title, as the Spanish side have seen a resurgence in recent weeks in the League. Juventus on the other hand have spent a season embroiled in scandal, recently getting points added back to their total, having had them deducted earlier on.

This could be a fiery match in Turin, with both teams completely out of their respective league titles, this could be each’s only chance at silverware this year.

Sevilla painted in Yellow

Sevilla are a team on the down this year by all accounts but the same cannot be said for their bookings rates.

The Spanish side are booked on average a whopping 3.73 times per game. This is one of the highest in Europe’s top five leagues, and there is no reason for them to hold back tonight.

Alongside this comes the referee in this match, a certain Daniel Siebert. He doles out on average 4.08 cards per game, and under the bright lights of the European stage may well continue in this vein.

Considering the amount Sevilla get booked this year, getting over 2 cards at just below evens is an absolute steal, and well more than two could be seen for the Spaniards.

Juventus vs Sevilla Tip 1: Sevilla Over 2 Cards @5/6 with bet365

Bounou might get tired

This may be a touch out there but the stats don't lie, and Sevilla seem to have an almighty amount of goal kicks especially when playing away.

Taking around 11.33 goal kicks when playing away in all competitions, it seems as though Sevilla are more than happy to sit back and let their opponents shoot to their heart's content.

This could be made even more likely, considering their playing away in Turin, with a swathe of Juventus fans baying for their team to have a pop at goal.

The Old Lady averages well over 15.5 shots a game in 65% of their matches played, and we all know these can't all be on target.

The Sevilla keeper is used to this it would seem as their matches seem to have a massive amount of goal kicks, so one could see Bounou warming up his kicking leg extensively before tonight.

Juventus vs Sevilla Tip 2: Sevilla 11.5+ Goal Kicks @12/5 with bet365

Rakitic to test the keeper

Ivan Rakitic may no longer be playing for Barcelona, but this in no way means he's become a less deadly footballer.

The former Champions League winner has returned to Sevilla, whom he has already won one Europa League with back in 2014. The holding midfielder has had a storied career cand could be looking to help his side to another trophy.

What’s more is he is currently Sevilla’s only set piece specialist on the pitch, with other free kick takers Joan Jordan and Suso both out with injury, Rakitic could well be the man from outside the box to fire a dead ball in.

He also has the bonus of being one of the penalty takers on the pitch, and one could bank on this experienced player hitting the target from 12 yards out.

All the odds seem stacked in Rakitic’s favour and one could see him rifling one at the keeper from a dead ball or open play situation.

Juventus vs Sevilla Tip 3: Ivan Rakitic Shot on Target @2/1 with bet365