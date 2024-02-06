Jordan v South Korea Predictions and Betting Tips: 11/4 goalscorer fancied for Asian Cup clash

Our football betting expert offers his Jordan v South Korea predictions and betting tips ahead of their Asian Cup semi-final on Tuesday.

South Korea have ridden their luck to reach the Asian Cup semi-finals, but are now an even money shot to win the tournament after scraping past Australia in the last eight.

They face Jordan in a repeat of their group stage clash, with a place in the final at stake.

Jordan v South Korea Betting Tips

Both teams to score @ 6/5 with bet365

Kang-in Lee to score at any time @ 11/4 with bet365

Yazan Al Arab to have a shot @ 9/4 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Both teams to play their part

South Korea’s run to the semi-finals of this tournament has been fortuitous, they needed a last-minute equaliser against Jordan when they met in the group stages and netted in the 99th minute of their round of 16 match against Saudi Arabia before winning on penalties.

A 96th minute equaliser sent their quarter-final against Australia to extra-time before a Heung-min Son free-kick won the tie for the Taeguk Warriors.

All in all, South Korea have netted three equalisers in added time and, while that does reflect positively on their attitude, it demonstrates that they may not have been at the top of their game.

They have only won one of their five games in 90 minutes and look short enough to win this in normal time.

Both teams have found the net in all of their matches and Jordan have scored ten goals in their five outings, so take both teams to find the net.

Jordan v South Korea Tip 1: Both teams to score @ 6/5 with bet365

Lee in fine form

While Heung-min Son has taken much of the plaudits for South Korea’s comebacks, Kang-in Lee has also been a key part of their attacking success and appeals at almost three times the price to get on the scoresheet.

The Paris Saint Germain forward has the same number of shots on target as Son, 10, and has netted twice already at the tournament.

Take him to get on the scoresheet against a Jordanian defence that has conceded five goals in their last four matches.

Jordan v South Korea Tip 2: Kang-in Lee to score at any time @ 11/4 with bet365

Al Arab could have a say

Yazan Al Arab netted a crucial goal in their 3-2 round of 16 win over Iraq and looks great value to have at least a shot in this one.

The defender is one of their main aerial threats from set-pieces and is averaging a shot per 90 minutes at the tournament.

Al Arab had a shot when these two met in the group stages and is fancied for another here.

Jordan v South Korea Tip 3: Yazan Al Arab to have a shot @ 9/4 with bet365