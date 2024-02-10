Jordan v Qatar Predictions and Betting Tips: 9/4 goalscorer fancied for Asian Cup final

Our football betting expert offers his Jordan v Qatar predictions and betting tips ahead of their Asian Cup final on Saturday.

Jordan have reached the final of the Asian Cup for the first time in their history after causing a major upset in the semi-finals when beating South Korea.

Standing in their way in the title-decider are tournament hosts and defending champions Qatar.

Jordan v Qatar Betting Tips

Both teams to play their part

Jordan will play the biggest game of football in their nation’s history on Saturday, when they take on Qatar in the Asian Cup final.

The Brave Gentlemen finished third behind Bahrain and South Korea in their group before scoring two goals in injury-time to beat Iraq in dramatic fashion in the round of 16.

A 1-0 quarter-final win over Tajikistan was a more comfortable affair, but they then produced a major upset in the last four to see off Asian powerhouses South Korea 2-0.

Qatar, meanwhile, topped their section and enjoyed a serene passage through the knockout stage, beating Palestine 2-1 before securing a penalty shootout win over Uzbekistan in the quarter-finals.

An end-to-end 3-2 win over Iran followed in the last four and they are now on the brink of winning back-to-back Asian Cup titles.

Both teams have found the net in Qatar’s last three games and there could again be goals at both ends in the continental showpiece.

Jordan have scored in all but one of their six games at the tournament and are fancied to play their part in what should be an entertaining finale.

Afif to stay hot

Key to Qatar’s success at this year’s Asian Cup has been forward Akram Afif, who has netted five times in six games.

The 27-year-old is on penalty duty for his country and there have been plenty of spot kicks at this tournament, so he looks a solid selection to get on the scoresheet once more in the final.

Ro Ro could fall afoul of the referee

Discipline has been a slight issue for Qatar at this tournament - ten of their players have picked up a caution to date - and Pedro Miguel Ro Ro could fall foul of the referee in Saturday's showpiece.

The 33-year-old has been booked three times in five games and is a nice price to be shown another yellow in Lusail.

