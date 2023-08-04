Our expert offers his best Japan vs Norway predictions and betting tips, with Japan tipped to send the Norwegians home early in today's clash.

Japan Women will look to continue their incredible run at the Women’s World Cup when they

face Norway at the Wellington Regional Stadium.

The Nadeshiko won all three of their Group C encounters to top the group ahead of Spain while Norway scraped through in Group A, finishing second ahead of New Zealand on goal

difference.

The Grasshoppers were shorter in the outright market than Japan before the start of the

tournament, but they have their work cut out ahead of Saturday’s battle in Wellington.

Japan vs Norway Betting Tips

Japan to win & under 2.5 goals @ 12/5 with bet365

Hinata Miyazawa to score at any time @ 9/4 with bet365

BetBuilder - Over 1 cards Norway Women, Hinata Miyazawa over 0.5 shot, Over seven corners @ 4/1 with bet365

Japan can dominate once again

Japan did not drop a point during the group stages and they have improved as the tournament has progressed.

They were expected to struggle in the third and final group match against Spain, but they made light work of La Roja.

Their 4-0 win was one of the biggest shocks of the group stages, and they have hardly been

threatened on their run to the last eight..

Ordinarily Norway would fancy their chances, but an injury to Ada Hegerberg before the

tournament has hampered their preparation. She is likely to start from the bench, but

Japan may have taken control by that point.

Norway won their last group game 6-0 against the Philippines to progress, but they failed to

score in their previous two group matches, and Japan are expected to win a low-scoring

Contest.

Japan Women vs Norway Women Bet 1: Japan to win and Under 2.5 goals @ 12/5 with

Bet365

Miyazawa to lead the way

Mynavi Sendai ace Miyazawa has been one of Japan’s chief assets in the final third, and she already has four goals to her name.

The 23-year-old has been incredibly accurate down under, scoring four from just eight

shots, and she has hit the target on five occasions.

Miyazawa bagged braces against Zambia and Spain - and Norway will do well to keep her at bay.

Japan Women vs Norway Women Bet 2: Hinata Miyazawa to score at any time @ 9/4 with

Bet365

Norway may lose their cool

Hege Riise’s Norway side have struggled to keep their composure at times, and they have

conceded 31 fouls in their three matches.

They have picked up only two yellow cards during that time but may lose their control if

Japan start to run away with things.

Norway will have failed if they do not reach the last eight, so expect the pressure to get to them in Wellington.

Miyazawa tends to shoot on sight, given her impressive record of late, while over seven corners should have no trouble landing.

Norway have taken 17 corners in their three matches, while Japan’s 15 suggest both teams will try their hand from set-pieces.

Japan Women vs Norway Women Bet 3: BetBuilder - Over 1 Norway card, Hinata

Miyazawa over 0.5 shots, Over seven corners @ 4/1 with bet365