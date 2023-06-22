Our betting expert brings you the latest James Maddison next club odds, as the Leicester star looks for a move away from the relegated side.

James Maddison has been a shining light for Leicester City for the last few years and has no doubt helped the club to their consecutive 5th placed finishes in 2019/20 and 2020/21.

Now that the foxes have been relegated however the England International will be looking for a move back into the Premier League and perhaps to a bigger side in need of his considerable talent.

James Maddison Next Club Odds

Club Odds Newcastle 8/13 Tottenham 7/4 Arsenal 12/1

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Learn more about the bet365 Bonus Code

Already got a bet365 account? Check out more free bets with the UK's top bookmakers

Find out more about the UK's best betting sites

Leicester are hoping for £60m or more on the sale of Maddison but have said that they will not dip below the £50m mark for the attacking midfielder.

Newcastle @8/13

Newcastle United are looking to bolster their squad with some top flight talent, following their miraculous season, seeing them rise from the bottom half of the table to finish 4th, and secure Champions League football for next year.

This all of course buoyed by their new Saudi owners who have given the club a new lease of life. With this in mind they can almost certainly afford the asking price for Maddison.

Newcastle, despite a few star talents, are still looking to get in some more top tier talent, especially in midfield, where Sean Longstaff is still a regular.

James Maddison not only brings experience and class, as well as the consistency in the league that his Leicester side held until their recent downfall.

Newcastle could well be an excellent option, especially as Eddie Howe their manager has spoken highly of him in recent times.

Tottenham @7/4

Tottenham Hotspur have their new manager now in the form of Ange Postecoglou, and could be looking to increase their squads talent and depth, especially with the supposed imminent departure of Harry Kane, and possibly Richarlison.

The new managers know his side will need some Premier League calibre players in order to be able to restore some of their honour, and return them to European placings after a dismal performance last year.

Maddison could well be the man to help them do this, his proven record in the Premier League, ability to connect what was at times a disjointed Leicester side, much like the Spurs side is right now.

Whether or not they have the money that Leicester are asking for is another matter, but Maddison wants to return to the top flight and Spurs may present him with this opportunity.

Arsenal @12/1

North London may be calling to James Maddison, but if they actually will bid the required amount is another matter.

There has been little to suggest that the Gunners are actually interested in signing him from Leicester but nevertheless the move makes some degree of sense.

Arsenal are in need of an attacking midfielder to back up their star and captain Martin Ødegaard, as they were lacking some rotation in this position last season.

Nevertheless Arsenal's frugal style of making signings may or may not be conducive to signing Maddison with a hefty price tag of £60m attributed to him by the foxes.

How does Next Club Betting Work

Next club betting has become extremely popular in recent times, especially with the advent of transfer rumours, insider info and of course Fabrizio Romano.

The way that next club betting works with bet365, is that the player must have signed and be on the clubs books by 03/09/2023, the first day of many European Leagues.

Therefore the player must have officially signed for the club you have bet on before this date for your wager to win.

If the player hasn't officially signed for the club you have bet on, then you will lose your wager, even if they then go onto sign for them at a later date.