Jamaica v Brazil Predictions and Betting Tips: 3/1 Goalscorer tipped in Women’s World Cup clash

Our football betting expert offers up his three best Jamaica v Brazil predictions and betting tips ahead of their huge Women’s World Cup Group F clash

Both Jamaica and Brazil still have plenty to play for in what could be a cagey final Group F game in Melbourne, where the South Americans have to win to claim their place in the last 16.

Jamaica vs Brazil Betting Tips

Tight encounter looks likely in Melbourne

Brazil will have hoped qualification for the knockout stage of the Women’s World Cup would have been a lot more straightforward, but they need to beat Jamaica in their final Group F to make sure they are in the last 16.

And while they had few problems beating Panama 4-0 in their opener, there is a good chance that opportunities will be few and far between.

Jamaica need just a point to qualify and will take a lot of confidence from their goalless draw against France. In fact, they may follow the same tactic of getting plenty of players behind the ball and not worry much about attacking themselves.

They did not create many opportunities in that game and allowed Les Bleues to have more than 70 per cent of the ball, so even though their star striker Khadija Shaw has returned from suspension, there may not be a raft of goals.

Debinha can be chief Brazil goal threat

Shaw has an impressive scoring record of 55 goals in 39 appearances for Jamaica, but the emphasis is on Brazil to do more of the attacking, so one of the South Americans is likely to be the game’s first goalscorer.

Ary Borges netted a hat-trick in the 4-0 win over Panama, but it could be centre-forward Debinha de Oliveira who leads the way for them in their final group match.

She was on the mark in their 2-1 defeat to France in their last outing and that should give her plenty of confidence that she can hit the target again when she faces the Reggae Girlz.

Jamaica have yet to concede a goal in the tournament, but Debinha was in excellent form before the tournament.

She scored four goals in her final three National Women’s Soccer League outings for Kansas City Current and this could be the match in which she provides the inspiration of a first goal in this crucial clash.

Patience key for Copa America winners

Although their 2-1 loss to France was not a great result, this is no time for Brazil to panic and they may well have to be patient in Wednesday’s match.

Jamaica have collected four points from their opening two games and not conceded, so maintaining their defensive stability looks their best tactic to progress to the last 16.

It could take a while before Brazil, who are 1/5 to win the game, break through and it is worth chancing that the crucial first goal does not arrive before half-time. Therefore, consider a draw-Brazil half-time/full-time bet.

