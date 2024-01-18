Ivory Coast vs Nigeria Predictions and Betting Tips: Winner and Duo of Players Tipped in AFCON Clash

Our football betting expert offers his Ivory Coast vs Nigeria predictions and betting tips as the sides meet in Group A of the AFCON.

The hosts of the AFCON 2023, Ivory Coast have gotten off to a good start winning their first group game against Guinea-Bissau 2-0. They now must host their biggest threat to their ascendancy in the group stages, Nigeria.

Ivory Coast vs Nigeria Betting Tips

Ivory Coast to Win @23/20 with bet365

Seko Fofana Over 45.5 Passes @5/6 with bet365

Victor Osimhen Over 2.5 Shots @5/6 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Learn more about the bet365 bonus code

Already got a bet365 account? Check out more free bets with the UK's top bookmakers

Find out more about the UK's best betting sites

Both sides are former AFCON winners, most recently as 2015 for the hosts, and 2013 for the travelling Nigerian side. As well as them both having major top flight talent, this is shaping up to be an early barnstormer of a game.

Home backing is integral to internationals

The side that hosts the whole tournament always has to be fancied as major favourites, as we all know what the backing of the fans can do for a side.

This is the fortunate situation the Ivory Coast have found themselves in, as they made good on this faith in their first game claiming all three points.

Nigeria’s build-up and first game in the tournament have clearly not gone to plan, however, as they were beaten by Guinea, before drawing with Equatorial Guinea in their initial group game.

This could spell trouble for the Nigerians who were thought, pre-match, to be a considerably better side than both of these, with nearly a full starting XI playing their football in Europe’s top five.

Ivory Coast haven’t lost on home soil since 2022 and will not want to let this slip to Nigeria, one of the pre-tournament favourites. Beating them would be a serious feather in the Ivorians, who hope to go all the way this time around.

Ivory Coast vs Nigeria Tip 1: Ivory Coast to Win @23/20 with bet365

Fofana finds his feet

Many wondered who would take up the role in the middle of the park for the Ivorians, and it would appear this task has fallen to the hugely experienced Seko Fofana.

He who cut his teeth in the Premier League before lengthy spells in Italy and France, since having moved to the Saudi Pro League.

Nevertheless, he ran the first game for the Ivory Coast against Guinea, scoring and dominating the midfield having the third most passes in the side, and the most shots on target.

He is currently above evens for a shot on target, making this an option, but against the talented Nigerians may struggle for this, forcing him to take stock, and resort back to his more regular passing game.

He had 49 passes in the first game and looks good to start, set to play the 90, this then giving him ample opportunity to get the required 45.5 passes in the game.

Ivory Coast vs Nigeria Tip 2: Seko Fofana Over 45.5 Passes @5/6 with bet365

Osimhen is on and off target

Victor Osimhen has been the talk of the Premier League recently as it has been speculated the Nigeria and Napoli frontman could be set for a move to the big time.

However, he has played this close to the chest, so as to focus on his AFCON efforts, which have been particularly fervent, if not fruitful.

He had a whopping six shots in the clash with Equatorial Guinea, and since his return from injury for Napoli has been averaging 3.9 shots, when going against seasoned Serie A players, who often prize defending above all else.

The handy thing with shots is that Osimhen simply needs to attempt them. They can miss, be blocked or saved, hit the woodwork and even sail in the back of the net, it doesn’t matter.

This should bring with it loads of chances for him to rack up the shots next to his name, as he seems to be the outlet of virtually all of Nigeria’s attacks.

Ivory Coast vs Nigeria Tip 3: Victor Osimhen Over 2.5 Shots @5/6 with bet365