Ivory Coast v DR Congo Predictions and Betting Tips: 9/2 goalscorer fancied for AFCON clash

Hosts Ivory Coast have been on the brink of departing this year’s Africa Cup of Nations on a number of occasions but have somehow managed to battle through to this semi-final, where they face the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Ivory Coast v DR Congo Betting Tips

Hosts fancied for comfortable success

Ivory Coast have shown their fighting spirit by edging Senegal in the round of 16, before producing two last-minute goals to get the better of Mali in the last eight. A win made all the more remarkable by the fact they played most of the game with 10 men after Odilon Kossounou’s red card in the 43rd minute.

Simon Andringa scored a 90th-minute equaliser before Oumar Diakite netted a 122nd minute winner in extra time to send the hosts through to the semi-finals - Diakite also sent off after being given a second yellow for taking his shirt off in celebration of his dramatic winner.

They now take on the Democratic Republic of Congo, who have won just one of their last eight games, a 3-1 victory over Guinea in the quarter-finals.

The Leopards had drawn all four of their games at the tournament prior to that last-eight clash, getting the better of Egypt in a round-of-16 penalty shootout.

They have done well to get this far but their lack of cutting edge may be exposed against an Ivory Coast side that has the superior quality and will be boosted by vociferous home support.

Take the hosts to get the victory inside 90 minutes to reach the final.

Fofana may take his chance

Ivory Coast have shared the goalscoring burden around at this year’s Africa Cup of Nations, with five separate goalscorers.

Seko Fofana has been one of those and also leads the way for shots taken by his country with 15.

The midfielder netted seven times in Ligue 1 last season and looks a tempting price to find the net for the host nation in this semi-final.

Aurier could fall foul of the referee

Despite only starting three games at this year’s Africa Cup of Nations, Serge Aurier has picked up two cautions and is fancied for another in this clash.

The Nottingham Forest defender is known for his attacking exploits, which can leave him vulnerable at the back, and he is taken to pick up another card on Wednesday.

