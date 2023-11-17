Italy vs North Macedonia Predictions and Betting Tips: 13/8 Tip in Euro 2024 Qualifier

Our football betting expert offers his Italy vs North Macedonia predictions and betting tips, as the sides meet for their Euro 2024 qualifier.

Italy are still in the hunt to qualify for the Euros, currently sitting in third in the groups, three points off second. They have a good opportunity to close the gap as they welcome North Macedonia to the Stadio Olimpico.

Italy vs North Macedonia Betting Tips

Both Teams to Score @13/8 with bet365

Gianluca Scamacca 1.5+ Shots on Target @1/1 with bet365

Over 6 Italy Corners @5/6 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Learn more about the bet365 bonus code

Already got a bet365 account? Check out more free bets with the UK's top bookmakers

Find out more about the UK's best betting sites

Things haven’t always gone to plan for the Italians when playing North Macedonia having failed to defeat them in any of their last three meetings. Yet as the need for results mounts the Azzurri could turn up in force.

Lynxes to leave Italy feeling a little blue

As alluded to Italy seem to have found their bogey team when it comes to North Macedonia, and while their overwhelming need to win may see them through to the three points, the Lynxes could make this more difficult than they expect.

North Macedonia have scored in each of their previous meetings with the Azzurri, two such games being on Italian soil.

This is only aided by the fact that the Italians have failed to keep a clean sheet in six of their eight games in 2023, similarly for the Lynxes who have only failed to score twice in their eight matches.

The outcome may be up in the air, as seemingly the home side cannot be banked upon to secure a win against this side, yet one can see both sides getting on the scoresheet.

Italy vs North Macedonia Tip 1: Both Teams to Score @13/8 with bet365

Scamacca striking since return

Many may recall Gianluca Scamacca from his ill-fated time at West Ham, yet since his return to Italy, he finally seems to have found his legs once again.

This has included his return to the Italy squad, one that has seen him feature, including start and goal against England last time out.

His heroics in the league should be enough as well to earn a place in the starting XI, having bagged three goals in his last four matches.

He is averaging 2.0 shots on target per game for his club side Atalanta, with this then rising to 2.7 for his nation, as he clearly relishes pulling on the Azure blue shirt.

Look for Scamacca to attempt to continue in this fine vein of form he has found and, against the less-than-superb defence of North Macedonia, earn more than enough attempts on goal.

Italy vs North Macedonia Tip 2: Gianluca Scamacca 1.5+ Shots on Target @1/1 with bet365

An Italian market in the corner

The Italians have had a decent run of form of late, yet what is more surprising is how impressive they have been in the corner market, particularly when playing at home.

A match on Italian soil has been a rare treat for the Azzurri faithful this year, only having seen their side play here three times all year.

Yet while at home they have never managed to earn less than six corners, and one could see this feasibly rising against North Macedonia.

This included managing seven, while hosting the impressive English side, covering the over six line, as they will look to do this once more.

Italy vs North Macedonia Tip 3: Over 6 Italy Corners @5/6 with bet365