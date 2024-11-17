Our expert offers his Italy vs France predictions and betting tips for their Nations League A clash this evening (17/11/2024).

The Azzurri welcome Les Bleus this evening as they play their final Nations League A Group 2 clash, with our expert backing the home side to come out on top in an exciting affair.

Italy vs France Betting Predictions

Azzurri A Safe Bet

Italy have been in great form since their Euro 2024 exit at the hands of Switzerland in the summer.

Spalletti’s side have won four and drawn one of their Nations League games so far, with the Azzurri one of the only unbeaten sides left in the competition.

They’re unbeaten in all of their last four games at home, with France themselves struggling on the road somewhat in recent times.

Despite boasting what is arguably the best squad in world football, Les Bleus have won just three of their last eight games played outside of France.

They lost 3-1 at home when these two sides met in September, with our expert backing a similar result this time around when they meet at the San Siro tonight.

Goals Guaranteed in Milan

Both teams have scored in all of France’s last three away games, with this also being the case for four of their last six matches in all competitions.

We’re seemingly long gone from the days where Italy were regarded as having one of the best and most astute defences in the world given their recent results.

Italy may be in great form, but they’ve kept just one one clean sheet in their last nine games, with both teams scoring in five of their last seven.

Both teams have scored in all of the last four meetings between these sides, including when they met in this competition in September.

Camavinga Getting Carded

Real Madrid man Eduardo Camavinga has found himself getting booked a fair amount lately.

The midfielder has been carded in three of his last four games for Les Bleus, even picking up two of these against Israel in their two recent clashes against them.

He’s been booked once in his last three games for Real Madrid, with Camavinga also having committed at least one foul in six of his last seven games for his country.

Over that time he’s averaged just under two fouls-a-game, and with Italy drawing an average of 11 fouls-per-game over their last five and as many as 12 when these sides last met, Camavinga looks a good price to get in the book here.

