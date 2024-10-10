Get three Italy vs Belgium predictions and betting tips from our football expert, before their 19:45 Nations League A clash (10/10/24).

Both Italy and Belgium exited Euro 2024 in the Round of 16, disappointing their millions of fans yet again. But the Azzurri seem to be coming back with a vengeance in the Nations League as the Red Devils continue on their downward trajectory.

Italy vs Belgium Betting Tips

Italy to Win @19/20 with bet365 - Add to Betslip

Over 3 Belgium Corners @5/6 with bet365 - Add to Betslip

Jeremy Doku 0.5 Shots on Target @5/4 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Azzurri Ascendant in League A

The Italian national team currently top Group 2 in Nations League A, having won both their opening matches in the last break. The highlight of this saw them put three past Les Bleus on French soil.

The Belgians meanwhile lost out again to the French, and are unlikely to relish a trip to Italy, particularly when they have had so little success against the Azzurri of late.

So much so, that the last time the Red Devils triumphed over the Italians was back in 2015, since then losing to them thrice, regardless of where the match was played.

Famous for their support of their national side the Italian fans will make Rome a tough place for any side to go, let alone with two wins in their back pocket, or when hosting a side that seems incapable of defeating them.

Belgium have so little going for them, and their waning golden generation leaves Italy in prime position to secure victory in this one.

Italy vs Belgium Tip 1: Italy to Win @19/20 with bet365

Red Devils Taking Flight

Whilst Belgium may not be able to take victory in this one, they have been giving a good accounting of themselves so far, and are more than capable of securing a few corners.

Managing to earn seven corners in their victory over Israel and their defeat at the hands of France, home and away respectively, proving an ability to get this job done anywhere.

Their last outing with Italy, back in 2021, also saw them cover the over 3.5 line, taking 5 corners in this Nations League meeting.

The Red Devils may not be able to secure the victory they are looking for, but it will not be for lack of trying, as their attacking moves may not score, but will bear fruit when it comes to the corner rate.

Italy vs Belgium Tip 2: Over 3 Belgium Corners @5/6 with bet365

Doku is Always Dangerous

Jeremy Doku is making a case for himself to earn the label of being the shiftiest player in Europe, with his mixture of pace and technical ability helping him beat fullbacks and centre-halves up and down the Premier League.

As such, he has become a core part of the Manchester City set-up, always dangerous, capable of turning a simple pass into a goalscoring opportunity with a few simple tricks.

This should serve him well in his time with Belgium, as he secured the starting left wing role, and will receive plenty of service from his domestic and international compatriot Kevin de Bruyne.

Doku has been averaging 0.5 shots on target for City this term, but with two goals and an assist in his last four outings, he is showing his ability to be dangerous in front of goal.

Cutting in is his speciality, and Doku will have his way with the Italian backline, one that is not as strong as in the days of old.

Gianluigi Donnarumma will need to be on his toes with Doku on the pitch and will likely be forced to make more than a few saves off his boot.

Italy vs Belgium Tip 3: Jeremy Doku 0.5 Shots on Target @5/4 with bet365