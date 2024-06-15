Italy vs Albania Predictions and Betting Tips: Shock Result in Group of Death

Our football betting expert offers his Italy vs Albania predictions and betting tips ahead of their huge Euro 2024 clash this Saturday.

European champions Italy enter the fray at this summer’s tournament in Dortmund on Saturday, but they could be made to battle against Albania, who topped a qualifying group that included the Czech Republic and Poland.

Italy vs Albania Betting Tips

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Underdogs could make their presence felt

Italy tasted Euros glory at Wembley three years ago, but it has not been a steady road for the Azzurri since and they could be excused a few nerves when they face Albania in Dortmund on Saturday.

Group B is one of the toughest sections in this summer’s finals with games against Spain and Croatia to come after this, but Italy were unconvincing in qualifying and it is not that long since they failed to qualify for the World Cup.

Albania, meanwhile, topped a competitive group and seem to have been unjustly cast as the pool’s whipping boys.

Sylvinho’s side have lost only two of their last 12 matches and were beaten in just one of their eight qualification games, so they could claim at least a point from their opening game.

Albanian defence may prove tough to break down

Much of Albania’s progress under their Brazilian manager has been down to solid defending and they conceded just four goals in their qualifying campaign.

There is plenty of Italian influence in their line-up with Lazio’s Elseid Hysaj and Atalanta’s Berat Djimsiti part of a strong backline line that the Azzurri could struggle to penetrate.

Italy manager Luciano Spaletti has no player in his squad who has scored more than nine international goals and their recent friendlies resulted in a goalless draw against Turkey and a 1-0 win over Bosnia, so they may not cut loose and could fail to score more than once at Signa Iduna Park.

Manaj could seize his opportunity

Albania will fancy their chances of causing a few shocks at this tournament and one player to keep an eye out for is striker Rey Manaj.

He has forced his way into Sylvinho’s plans with a fine season in Turkey for Sivasspor, for whom he scored 18 goals.

The forward registered more than four shots per game last term and boosted his confidence with a goal in the recent 3-1 friendly win over Azerbaijan so, as he is plainly not afraid to have a pop at goal, a price of 13/8 that he has a shot on target looks a bet worth taking.

