Is Predictions Betting Legal in the UK: All You Need to Know

Prediction markets let users speculate on the outcome of sporting events, elections, and other real-world developments. But is predictions betting legal in the UK, and which platforms can British customers use?

Are Predictions Betting Legal in the UK?

Yes, prediction betting is legal in the UK, provided the platform offering the markets holds an appropriate licence issued by the UK Gambling Commission (UKGC). That’s unlike the United States, where certain prediction markets operate as financial exchanges, the UK regulates betting on real-world outcomes under gambling rules and regulations.

Platforms offering these services to British customers must meet licensing requirements, including identity verification, safer gambling measures and consumer protection standards. Traditional betting exchanges such as Betfair and Smarkets already provide similar services, allowing customers to bet against one another rather than directly against a bookmaker.

However, not every international prediction platform is authorised to operate in Britain. The legality of a particular service depends on its regulatory status and the type of contracts it offers.

Are Polymarket and Kalshi Legal in the UK?

Neither Polymarket nor Kalshi hold a licence from the UKGC to offer their prediction markets to British customers. Both platforms have gained attention in the United States by allowing users to trade contracts linked to elections, sporting events and economic developments. However, American regulatory approval does not permit either company to operate in the UK.

So can British bettors just a VPN to use these platforms? It’s not seen as a good idea. Using a VPN to bypass restrictions does not make these services UK-authorised. The British gambling law primarily targets unlicensed operators rather than individual customers; however, it doesn’t prevent users from losing out. VPN users on unregulated platforms can lose their deposited funds and have their accounts closed with no way to recover them.

Could the Rules Change?

The UK's approach to prediction markets could evolve as international interest grows, although significant regulatory changes are unlikely in the immediate future.

In February 2026, the Gambling Commission clarified that prediction markets could operate under existing betting intermediary licences. This means companies do not necessarily need new legislation to enter the British market.

However, financial event contracts face additional complications. The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) introduced a permanent ban on selling binary options to retail consumers in 2019, restricting certain financial prediction products.

The government has indicated that it will monitor prediction markets and consider further action where necessary. However, no confirmed timetable exists for wider legislative reform or the introduction of US-style prediction exchanges.

Legal Alternatives for UK Players

British customers interested in prediction betting already have several regulated alternatives, including Betfair Predicts, Smarkets and Matchbook.

Betfair Predicts offers a straightforward Yes/No format covering football, politics, entertainment and other events. Customers select an outcome, with percentages reflecting the market's implied probability.

Smarkets operates a traditional betting exchange where customers can back or lay outcomes across sporting and political markets. Rather than betting against a bookmaker, users trade against other customers.

Matchbook provides another exchange-based alternative, allowing customers to take positions on sporting events through its peer-to-peer betting platform.

These services demonstrate that prediction-style betting already exists within Britain's established gambling framework.

While Polymarket and Kalshi remain unavailable as UK-authorised options, British customers can access comparable markets through licensed operators, with regulatory safeguards and established dispute-resolution procedures.