Ireland vs Netherlands Predictions and Betting Tips: 2/1 Goalscorer in Euro 2024 Qualifiers

Our football betting expert offers his three best Ireland vs Netherlands betting tips and predictions ahead of their huge Euro 2024 clash this Sunday

Ireland slipped to a 2-0 defeat in France in their last qualifier and face a must-win clash with the Netherlands, who currently occupy second spot in Group B, in Dublin on Sunday.

Ireland vs Netherlands Betting Tips

Netherlands -1 handicap @ 13/8 with bet365

Cody Gakpo to score at any time @ 15/8 with bet365

Alan Browne to be booked @ 2/1 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Learn more about the bet365 bonus code

Already got a bet365 account? Check out more free bets with the UK's top bookmakers

Find out more about the UK's best betting sites

Netherlands could be too slick for Ireland

Ireland know only a win will do against the Netherlands as overhauling the visitors is their only chance of reaching Euro 2024, but they may well be set for disappointment.

At home Ireland almost always have a chance and they will have to take the game to the Oranje, but that could prove to be their undoing on Sunday in Dublin.

The Dutch brushed aside a Greece side who are generally resolute with a 3-0 victory on Thursday and they probably could have won by a bigger margin. Ireland have to take a few risks and throw men forward, and that should give the Netherlands plenty of opportunities on the break.

The Irish were able to limit France to just the one goal in a defeat in Dublin in March. But that game came in different circumstances when they were under less pressure to get a result, whereas only a win will do on Sunday.

If the Netherlands are able to take an early lead, there is a chance that the floodgates could open. Ireland look lightweight in attack themselves so the visitors may well be able to cover a -1 handicap

Ireland vs Netherlands Tip 1: Netherlands -1 handicap @ 13/8

Gakpo can add to account

It is probably fair to say the season hasn’t quite gone to plan for Cody Gakpo at Liverpool. The former PSV man began the campaign as a starter but found himself on the bench in the Reds’ last fixture before the break. However, he responded in style with a goal against Greece.

The 24-year-old forward is averaging an impressive 2.5 shots per game for the Netherlands in Euro 2024 qualifying and he is perhaps their most dangerous forward when it comes to playing on the counter.

The Dutch will probably have to soak up a bit of pressure on Sunday. Their best chances may well come on the break, and Gakpo looks the perfect candidate to take advantage after his confidence-boosting goal against the Greeks last time out.

Ireland vs Netherlands Tip 2: Cody Gakpo to score at any time @ 15/8

Brown could go into the book

Alan Browne picked up three bookings in four games for Championship side Preston before linking up with Ireland and that makes him stand out as a clear card contender on Sunday.

Browne avoided a caution in the defeat against France but was pulled up for one foul, and he is averaging 1.4 fouls per game for North End in the second tier this term.

The 28-year-old could find himself tasked with marking such stars as Gakpo, Daley Blind and Frenkie de Jong at various stages, so there is a decent chance he could end up receiving a card.

Ireland vs Netherlands Tip 3: Alan Browne to be booked @ 2/1