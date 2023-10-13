Our betting expert offers his Ireland vs Greece predictions and betting tips in the lead-up to their Euro 2024 qualifier in Dublin this evening..

Ireland’s qualification hopes are hanging by a thread after four losses in five Group B games, but the Greeks are more hopeful after amassing nine points from a possible 15.

Ireland vs Greece Betting Tips

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Ireland to win @ 31/20 with bet365

Evan Ferguson to score anytime @ 9/4 with bet365

Over 2.5 goals @ 17/10 with bet365

Greeks heading for Dublin defeat

Not much has gone right for Ireland since the start of Euro 2024 qualifying but the Boys in Green can pick up their second victory by seeing off Greece at the Aviva Stadium.

It was always going to be tough for Ireland to register a top-two finish in such a difficult group and results have been as poor as they might have anticipated.

However, Ireland’s performances have not been anywhere near as bad as their points tally (three from a possible 15) would indicate.

They had the greater number of shots (11 to 10 on both occasions) in losses at home to France (0-1) and the Netherlands (1-2).

And if they reach those levels against Greece they will have every chance of a more positive outcome.

Greece have won both of their home games, including a 2-1 success over the Irish in June, but they succumbed to losses away to France (0-1) and the Netherlands (0-3) and are likely to be defeated in Dublin.

Ireland vs Greece Tip 1: Ireland to win @ 31/20 with bet365

Ferguson finishing can inspire Ireland

Ireland have lacked a top class striker since Robbie Keane’s retirement but talented Brighton teenager Evan Ferguson has got the supporters excited and he can add to his growing reputation by notching against Greece.

Scoring goals has been an issue for Stephen Kenny’s side, who have netted just five times in Euro 2024 qualifying.

However, their offensive threat could be transformed if Ferguson is able to carry over his club form to the international stage.

Ferguson was Brighton’s hat-trick hero in a 3-1 success at home to Newcastle last month.

And if he reaches those levels against the Greeks, who are missing injured central defender Pantelis Chatzidiakos, he will cause them all sorts of problems.

Ireland vs Greece Tip 2: Evan Ferguson to score anytime @ 9/4 with bet365

Goals could flow in high stakes game

The markets expect a tight, low-scoring outcome with under 2.5 goals priced up at just 4/9, but it may pay dividends to anticipate an entertaining affair.

Overs can be backed at 17/10 and that looks an attractive investment given that both teams are likely to be solely focused on pushing for a victory.

A share of the spoils will be of little interest to Ireland, who need a victory to keep slim hopes of a top-two finish alive.

And the Greeks will be equally intent on striving for maximum points as they seek to rival the Netherlands for second place.

The teams played out an entertaining game in Athens, which Greece won 2-1, and there is every chance of goals flowing in the Irish capital.

Ireland vs Greece Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals @ 17/10 with bet365