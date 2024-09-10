Ireland vs Greece Predictions and Betting Tips: Hope for the Home Side

Our football betting expert offers his Ireland vs Greece predictions and betting tips ahead of their Nations League clash on Tuesday.

The Republic of Ireland lost the first game of the Heimir Hallgrimsson era 2-0 to England but that was to be expected against one of the strongest teams in world football.

They have a more realistic chance of getting their first victory under the new manager when they face Greece, who are just four places above them in the FIFA rankings as the pair face off in Dublin on Tuesday.

Ireland vs Greece Betting Tips

Hosts can bounce back

The Republic of Ireland were beaten comfortably by England in their first game under new boss Heimir Hallgrimsson but they enjoyed some decent spells in the second half of that clash and have had their sights lowered as they now take on Greece.

The hosts have put in some solid performances recently, drawing with Belgium and beating Hungary in their last five outings.

Hallgrimsson is likely to play to this side’s strengths and use their physicality and pacy wide players to trouble their opponents and his team look overpriced here.

Greece have been in decent form recently but much of that has been at home, while they have won just two of their last five games on the road.

Side with the hosts to bounce back and pick up a victory here.

Szmodics can continue to impress

Sammie Szmodics has caught the eye in his short Ireland career so far and he could be a solid bet to get on the scoresheet on Tuesday.

The Ipswich Town forward was the top scorer in the Championship last season with 27 goals for Blackburn before moving to the Premier League.

He has already netted against Manchester City and was a bright spark in the England game, recording a shot on target.

Szmodics has yet to open his account for his country but this looks a good opportunity to do so.

Rota scheduled for a card

Lazaros Rota was booked seven times in 21 league starts for AEK Athens last season and has already been shown a card in three matches this term.

He was booked in his side’s Nations League play-off defeat against Georgia and the defender may have a tough time against Ireland’s tricky attackers. He is fancied to catch the referee’s eye and be shown a card.

