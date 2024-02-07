Iran vs Qatar Predictions and Betting Tips: Iranians backed big in Asia Cup semi-final

Our football betting expert offers his Iran v Qatar predictions and betting tips ahead of their huge Asian Cup semi-final clash this Wednesday.

We have reached the semi-finals of the Asian Cup and holders Qatar will fancy their chances of reaching another final in front of their own fans, but they face an Iranian side who have not lost in their last 18 matches.

Iran vs Qatar Betting Tips

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Tight last-four clash looks likely

It is little surprise that both of these teams were pushed all the way in the quarter-finals and this could be another tie where little is given.

Qatar will be hopeful that, as hosts, they can put in a strong display and the quality of their defending has been notable in recent matches as they have kept a clean sheet in five of their last eight outings.

Iran needed a last-gasp penalty to see off Japan in the last eight and were taken to a penalty shootout the round before by Syria, so they have had to do things the hard way.

They have conceded more than once in just one of their last 20 matches and, with so much at stake, it looks set to be a cagey affair.

Iran vs Qatar Tip 1: Under 2.5 goals @ 3/5 with bet365

Iran can take early initiative

While Qatar are at home, the fact Iran have not been defeated in their last 18 games since they fell to a 1-0 loss to the United States at the World Cup, has not been ignored by bookmakers.

Amir Ghalenoei took the reins from Carlos Queiroz after that tournament and they have cemented their place as a regional powerhouse, finding themselves 21st in the Fifa rankings with Wednesday’s opponents in 58th.

While they have managed to grind out results, it is noticeable that they have gone into the interval ahead in five of their last six matches.

The exception was their quarter-final against Japan, the only Asian team above them in Fifa’s list, so it is worth chancing that they can take the early initiative in this one and then keep things tight at the back.

Iran vs Qatar Tip 2: Iran-Iran half-time-full-time @ 7/4 with bet365

Taremi could lead the way

Two yellow cards in the shootout victory against Syria meant that Iranian striker Mehdi Taremi had to sit out the quarter-final success over Japan, which they may have won by a more comfortable margin had the Porto forward been available.

It seems unlikely that Taremi will not be thrown straight back into battle and he should be like a caged tiger waiting to return after scoring Iran’s goal in the game in which he was dismissed and both of their goals in the 2-1 win over the United Arab Emirates.

Taremi has scored seven goals in his last ten internationals and looks geared to make his mark in this massive clash.

Iran vs Qatar Tip 3: Mehdi Taremi to score at any time @ 2/1 with bet365