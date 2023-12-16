Ipswich vs Norwich Predictions and Betting Tips: Massive East Anglia in the Championship

Our football betting expert offers his Ipswich vs Norwich predictions and betting tips, as the two East Anglian sides meet this Saturday at 12:30.

Ipswich Town have been the shocks of the Championship, rising all the way to 2nd, and an automatic promotion place, having only just been promoted from League 1. In their sights now are a Norwich City side that shouldn't pose too much of a threat in the East Anglia derby.

Ipswich vs Norwich Betting Tips

Ipswich to Win & Over 2.5 Goals @1/1 with bet365

Over 2 Ipswich Cards @1/1 with bet365

Over 3 Norwich Corners @4/5 with bet365

Tractor Boys trucking on

Ipswich have won nine of their ten home games so far this year, having won eight straight at Portman Road now, as they will be looking to comfortably surpass Norwich.

The Canaries haven’t been too impressive, only managing to defeat sides below them in the league on the road. These being Bristol City, Huddersfield Town and Cardiff City.

None of these sides seemingly possess the form and quality of Ipswich, as Norwich look likely to struggle against them.

An over on the goals seems prudent also, with both of these sides seeing it hit with regularity.

Only one of Norwich's away matches have seen less than three goals, with the same hold for Ipswich at home, with the last game at Portman Road that saw less than three goals occurring way back in August.

Look for Ipswich to take the cake from a high-scoring clash.

Ipswich vs Norwich Tip 1: Ipswich to Win & Over 2.5 Goals @1/1 with bet365

Derby game to bring out the worst

Ipswich haven't kept themselves to themselves in their first season back in the Championship, making hard and fast challenges, earning them some special attention from the referee.

This has resulted in them seeing 2.43 cards per game, and seeing two or more bookings in 76% of their matches on the season.

They also have the third most cards in the Championship, with 51. This will be their first East Anglia derby since 2019 and one they would sorely love to win.

Taking the fight to Norwich will be first and foremost in their mind, needing to make up for three years of separation.

Ipswich vs Norwich Tip 2: Over 2 Ipswich Cards @1/1 with bet365

Canaries taking flight

Despite the fact that Norwich may well be on the back foot for much of the game, they should still be able to earn themselves a few corners in the match.

They have been averaging 4.70 corners per away game, and have seen three or more in 70% of their games on the road.

In a derby, nothing is given, and they will prove to be an embattled side, looking to take the fight to Ipswich, and one such way of doing this will be from the corner spot.

Ipswich vs Norwich Tip 3: Over 3 Norwich Corners @4/5 with bet365