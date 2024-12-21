Our football betting expert offers his Ipswich vs Newcastle predictions and betting tips, ahead of Saturday’s 15:00 clash (21/12/24).

It's a squarely bottom-half-of-the-table clash this weekend, as an ailing Ipswich, in the relegation zone, takes on a Newcastle side that has once again failed to live up to its potential.

Victory could swing either way, but both sides are desperate for three points, particularly heading into the busiest part of the season, with the Christmas football extravaganza on its way.

Ipswich vs Newcastle Betting Tips

Toon Tearing up Tractor Boys

It all seemed a little too much, a little too soon for Ipswich, a their meteoric rise through the leagues has seen them fall afoul of the Premier League mainstays, something Newcastle have been for some time now.

Failing to secure a single victory at home is no doubt a demoralising factor for the Tractor Boys, who now have to welcome a Magpies side who smell blood in the water.

Defeat at home to the likes of Everton, Crystal Palace and Bournemouth will hardly buoy the Ipswich faithful, as the majority of their points this term have come on the road.

As such the Toon will be eyeing all three points this weekend, yet it looks unlikely to be as easy as they are hoping for.

Despite failing to secure victories, Ipswich have been scoring in droves, in fact only having been kept out four times all term so far.

Newcastle have hardly been the most circumspect side at the back either, with just two clean sheets in their last nine, having only kept their opponents out once whilst on the road so far.

When away from home the Toon prove susceptible to conceding, and the Ipswich players will be desperate to give their fans something to cheer for.

The Magpies will steal the result from Portman Road, but Ipswich will not take it easy on them.

All Calm on the River Orwell

Despite both these sides having had some fearsome reputations over the years, they seem to be finally growing into the modern game.

We are seeing the under-on cards in this one, more so because of Ipswich's less than combative nature, or because of their inherent lack of quality, sides need not excerpt themselves into bookings.

So much so that Portman Road has been kind to visitors, as they have the lowest adversarial booking rate in the league to this point, at 1.68 per 90 minutes.

Ipswich rarely force their opponents into picking up bookings, and this should serve the under-5 line extremely well.

Gordon Aiming for Goal

Anthony Gordon has impressed at Newcastle this term, at one point being their prime goal contributor, before Isak eventually caught him.

But Gordon will likely have his tail up for this one, able to exploit his pace and tricks against a lacking backline, and in turn rack up some shots.

The Tractor Boys currently possess one of the worst defensive records in the league, something that will have the England international licking his lips.

Gordon averages 2.1 shots per game presently, and this will go much higher against this Ipswich side that will struggle to contain him.

