Get three Ipswich vs Manchester United predictions and betting tips from our football expert, before Sunday’s 16:30 Premier League clash (24/11/2024).

Manchester United begin a new chapter under Ruben Amorim this weekend and the former Sporting Lisbon manager's first assignment is a trip to Portman Road to face Ipswich.

The Tractor Boys are in the lower echelons of the Premier League but were buoyed by their first win of the season away to Tottenham last time out.

Ipswich vs Manchester United Betting Tips

Both teams to score and over 2.5 goals @ 10/11 with bet365 - Add to Betslip

Draw at half time @ 7/5 with bet365 - Add to Betslip

Liam Delap to score at any time @ 11/4 with bet365 - Add to Betslip

Goals could flow in Amorim's first match in charge

Manchester United steadied themselves in their four matches under interim boss Ruud van Nistelrooy, taking four points from their two Premier League fixtures under the Dutchman.

But they head into this weekend's batch of league games in 13th spot in the division and they could take time to adjust to Amorim's new tactical system.

Amorim is a progressive, attacking coach who will likely set his team up in either a 3-4-3 or 3-4-2-1 formation and it might not come naturally to the entire United team.

Of course, new-manager bounce is common but punters should not rush to back the result and goals could instead be the way to go.

United have at least rediscovered their mojo in attack recently, scoring 11 goals in their last four contests and both teams to score and over 2.5 goals looks the best bet.

Fresh from a 2-1 win over Tottenham, Ipswich have drawn just one blank in their last seven assignments, so they are a team with goals in them and they will likely play on the front foot at Portman Road, knowing United could be vulnerable.

Ipswich vs Manchester United Tip 1: Both teams to score and over 2.5 goals @ 10/11 with bet365

Expect Ipswich to hold firm in first half

Although goals could be on the cards, there is every chance this game could take its time to ignite and punters may also want to look at the draw at half time.

United have been level at the break in each of their last three away league games and Ipswich have recorded five Premier League draws this season.

As they adjust to Amorim's system, United are unlikely to explode out of the blocks and Ipswich may not take too many risks in the opening stages as they weigh up their opposition.

Ipswich vs Manchester United Tip 2: Draw at half time @ 7/5 with bet365

Delap worth a bet to find the net

In the goalscorer markets, it is worth looking at Ipswich players for value and Liam Delap is a fine pick to score at any time.

Delap has struck an impressive six goals in 11 Premier League fixtures this term, meaning he is averaging a goal every 131 minutes in the top flight.

He has scored exactly half of his team's league goals, so those fancying Ipswich to find the net against the Red Devils might also want to consider Delap to score.

Ipswich vs Manchester United Tip 3: Liam Delap to score at any time @ 11/4 with bet365